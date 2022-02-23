During an appearance on HBO’s “Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel” that aired Tuesday, Flores said, “I think just signing that separation agreement would have really silenced me.”

Asked by Gumbel how much money he left on the table, Flores replied, “A lot.”

An attorney for Flores who was present during the interview, John Elefterakis, interjected by stating, “It was millions of dollars.”

“To Coach Flores’s credit,” added another attorney, Doug Wigdor, “he wasn’t going to sign that, because he wanted — it wasn’t about the money. If it was about the money, he would have signed it. What he did instead was he filed this lawsuit so that he could help other coaches, now and in the future.”

Tonight, Bryant Gumbel’s exclusive interview with Brian Flores, his first since being hired by the Pittsburgh Steelers. Stream #RealSports on @HBOMAX pic.twitter.com/1BM6KFQAWI — Real Sports (@RealSportsHBO) February 22, 2022

Moments later, Flores responded with an affirmative tone when Gumbel said to him (via a transcript provided by HBO), “It was Steve Ross who asked you to sign the NDA. Ultimately, the owner of the Dolphins. You chose not to.”

The Dolphins issued a statement in response Tuesday, saying, “This latest assertion by Brian Flores that Steve Ross mentioned an NDA to him is categorically false.”

“This just did not happen,” the team continued, “and we simply cannot understand why Brian continues this pattern of making unfounded statements that he knows are untrue. We are fully cooperating with the NFL investigation and look forward to all of the facts coming out which we are confident will prove that his claims are false and defamatory.”

Wigdor’s firm countered by sharing images online of a section of an NDA it suggested was presented to Flores, as well as of a letter in which the team confirmed it was ceasing payments to him based on his refusal to sign an agreement. The post did not make clear whether, as the Dolphins denied, Ross discussed the NDA with Flores.

In response to the #Dolphins calling Brian Flores' assertion of an NDA "categorically false," below are screenshots from the draft agreement & payment termination notice.



If #BrianFlores had signed this, he would have been gagged and unable to talk about his experience.#NFL pic.twitter.com/rlEgTXsd4I — WigdorLaw (@WigdorLaw) February 23, 2022

Following Flores’s lawsuit, Ross issued a statement describing the allegations made against him as “false, malicious, and defamatory.”

“I am a man of honor and integrity and cannot let [the allegations] stand without responding,” Ross said then. “I take great personal exception to these malicious attacks, and the truth must be known. … We understand there are media reports stating that the NFL intends to investigate his claims, and we will cooperate fully.”

Asked by Gumbel what he had to say about Ross’s statement, Flores replied: “Let’s see how this plays out. I’m the one who had the most to lose here.”

As to whether Flores had evidence to back up his claims, such as the offer of extra money to lose games, his attorneys said they “definitely” had corroborating evidence and would be willing to share it with NFL investigators.

In the HBO segment, Flores said he had not spoken to New England Patriots Coach Bill Belichick since a text message exchange was included in the lawsuit in which Belichick appeared to inform Flores that the New York Giants intended to hire Brian Daboll as their new coach, days before the Giants proceeded with an interview of Flores for the same position. Flores added that if he and Belichick happened to “run into each other,” he would be “open to a conversation.”

Following his firing by the Dolphins, there was speculation that Flores might be a hot commodity among other teams looking for a new coach, but he did not land a head coaching position despite several interviews. The Houston Texans eventually hired Lovie Smith, who is Black, to be their next coach, and the Dolphins replaced Flores with former San Francisco 49ers assistant Mike McDaniel, who is multiracial.

On Saturday, the Pittsburgh Steelers announced that Flores was joining Mike Tomlin’s staff as a senior defensive assistant and linebackers coach. Elefterakis and Wigdor said in a statement then that Flores would continue with his lawsuit “so that real change can be made in the NFL.”