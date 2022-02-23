In their 69-47 win over Damascus, the Bulldogs pulled away with a 25-5 run in the second quarter. For six minutes, Churchill dominated from the three-point arc, on the fast break and even with clutch timeout calls.

“When we get the ball moving and running,” guard Bryce Wilson said, “we’re unstoppable.”

An opponent has only had an answer for Churchill once. The Bulldogs (20-1) fell to Bethesda-Chevy Chase, 66-60, on Feb. 10. Churchill star Tre Stott returned that game after serving a three-game suspension for being involved in an on-court fight Jan. 31, and the junior said his team underestimated opponents entering the regular season’s final month.

“When we finally came together and played Churchill basketball,” said Stott, who matched Wilson with a team-high 18 points Wednesday, “I knew nobody could stop us in the county.”

It’s a rare thing for Churchill players and coaches to make such a claim. The Bulldogs last reached the state semifinals in 1978 — when they won the 4A championship. Churchill emerged as a county contender in recent seasons but lost to Parkville in double overtime of the 4A quarterfinals in 2020, when Maryland last conducted a basketball postseason.

Montgomery County limited spectators most of the season because of the pandemic, but it lifted them Tuesday. That created an electric atmosphere, and Churchill gave the crowd a show against Damascus (18-3) in the county’s new biggest game.

“When this team is clicking … they can compete with anybody,” Blumenthal said. “When they’re really in that zone, they can do some amazing things on both ends of the floor. Sometimes it’s tough to always do that for 32 full minutes, but when they can put together four- or five-minute spurts here and there, they can really change the game.”

Clarksburg girls roll on

There have been few doubts that Clarksburg is the county’s top girls’ team. The Coyotes (21-0) validated their stellar regular season with a 66-39 win over Whitman (17-3) in Wednesday night’s championship game.

Sitting atop the county standings is also rare for No. 9 Clarksburg. In the first few seasons after the school opened in 2006, the Coyotes desired to finish .500. Two guards, senior Mia Smith and junior Riley Nelson, have turned Clarksburg into a top contender when it enters the 4A playoffs next week. The Coyotes, who have won every game by double digits, have never qualified for the state semifinals.