Getting signed by the Nationals in June 2021, in the same week the Baltimore Orioles released him after four minor league appearances following his second Tommy John surgery rehab? “I mean, in my head I’m thinking, ‘Wow, they have Max Scherzer, Patrick Corbin, Stephen Strasburg. This place is sick.’ ”

Or what about the surgery itself, performed in 2019? “So there was obviously a huge risk to doing it a second time. But there’s an internal brace with the tendon in there that’s holding it all together. Dr. Keith Meister down in Texas, he was sick. He just jumped in there and my elbow has never felt better.”

And recovering during the coronavirus pandemic, away from any team doctors or facilities because he wasn’t on a 40-man roster? “Oh that was sick, honestly. Throwing with my dad in the front yard, I felt like a Little Leaguer again. That was so sick.”

Rogers’s path back to the majors is a mirror for the times in the world (coronavirus pandemic) and Washington (where the rebuilding Nationals are younger and less experienced than they’ve been in more than a decade).

In February 2020, he arrived in Sarasota, Fla., to begin his throwing program. A few weeks later, he was headed back to his hometown of New Albany, Ind., right outside of Louisville, once the pandemic shut down sports. So Rogers and his dad, Bobby, grabbed their gloves and threw in front of the house, eventually stretching out to long toss. Rogers lifted weights in a makeshift gym in a friend’s garage, the door swung open for proper ventilation.

When he returned, the Orioles yanked on a tight leash. Seventeen and a third innings, 15 earned runs, and he was on the market, there for a Nationals team needing a depth lefty in the minors. And three months after that, after Washington traded a third of its roster at the deadline, the sell-off and injuries leaving the Nationals with one of their five starters on their Opening Day squad, Rogers was called up.

His delivery — shoulders rocking side to side, a few sharp bends of his knees — made him a fan favorite. Some solid starts helped, too. Rogers filled his news conferences with breathless answers and, after his debut, a shout out to his sister that made it seem as if he were accepting an Oscar. He was living a dream that was threatened then revived in the shadows of the sport’s outer fringes. And whenever Major League Baseball’s lockout lifts, Rogers should have a shot to keep it going.

“I mean, they took a chance on me,” Rogers said of getting a second baseball life in Washington. “I got released by the worst organization in baseball, statistically. … It is what it is. It’s a humbling, humbling thing driving home, getting released by Baltimore. It’s like, ‘Holy cow, if I can’t play for those guys, who can I play for?’

“And the Nats were the first team to reach out to me. That's normally a good sign, the first team to reach out, obviously they see something in you.”

A number of questions will help determine if Rogers cracks the Nationals’ rotation to begin 2022: Will Stephen Strasburg make a full recovery from thoracic outlet surgery? Will Joe Ross be ready for a full innings load after suffering a partial tear in his elbow last August? Will Paolo Espino rejoin the staff? Will Washington add a veteran starter once the transaction freeze lifts? And perhaps most importantly for Rogers, are there any young arms — someone such as Joan Adon — whom the club wants to see on the mound right away?

There are many moving parts. Rogers, though, spent last September flashing solid command of a low-90s fastball, slider and change-up. Lacking swing-and-miss velocity, he relies on location, creative sequences and extensive game-planning. And though he acknowledges his slim margin for error, he can only make the most of what he has.

“I’ve been doing it for a while, so it’s like just gaining that confidence to be able to throw strikes and not be scared to challenge guys,” said Rogers, who was drafted by the New York Yankees in the 11th round of the 2015 draft. “And just sometimes say, 'Hey man, how far can you hit this ball? Let’s see how far you can.’ ”

Rogers then shrugged and cracked a wide smile. Homers happen. When he’s going well, he works at a quick pace and induces a lot of soft contact. No matter what, he is high-fiving teammates, dancing to the stadium music and needling Manager Dave Martinez — like when, after pulling off a sweet glove flip in Miami, he told Martinez it was for his Gold Glove résumé.

Martinez laughed and suggested pitching a few more innings first. Rogers kept the bit going for a few days.

“He’s very misunderstood because, throughout the years, some people would question him, like, ‘Is this kid serious?’ ” Bobby, his father, said. “That’s just who he is. He plays better and performs better when he’s more of himself. He’s not going to be the guy that’s ‘Don’t touch me, don’t talk to me, don’t look at me.’ He’s the opposite. He wants to be involved. He’ll get up and chest-bump and high-five with the best of them.”

Advertisement

There is a serious side to Rogers. It peeks through in how hard he critiques himself after starts. It showed, too, following his debut with the Nationals, when he told reporters about losing his grandfather last July and how he wished he could have been there with the rest of his family.

Rogers counted his grandfather, Bobby Rogers Sr., as his biggest fan. So while rehabbing at home during the pandemic, Rogers and Bobby would drive to his grandfather’s house and do part of their throwing routine in his front yard. Rogers Sr., battling cancer then, sat in a chair and watched his son and grandson play catch. Bobby felt like it was all meant to be.