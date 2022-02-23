Knicks Coach Tom Thibodeau had previously pulled Walker from the rotation in November, citing then a desire for a bigger lineup better on defense as his team began to falter after a 5-1 start. The 31-year-old guard was not idle for long, as injuries and covid issues put him back on the court following a 10-game absence.

When he returned to action in mid-December, Walker had an impressive initial showing with 94 points over a three-game span. Since then, however, he has missed 11 games with chronic knee issues, and when available to play he has misfired frequently. Over his past 16 games, Walker shot just 27.4 percent from three-point range and 34.4 percent overall from the field, with an average of 7.9 points in 24.2 minutes.

The Knicks have plummeted to a 25-34 record coming out of the all-star break, 12th in the Eastern Conference and in danger of missing the NBA’s play-in round. Their disappointing season also gives Thibodeau reason to veer from his usual tendencies to rely on veterans and instead begin to give younger players more time. The immediate effect of the move to sideline Walker will be to clear the way for the soon-expected return of 14th-year guard Derrick Rose from injury. Alec Burks, who has started this season when Walker has missed games, could also be given that role for the rest of the season.

Tom Thibodeau says he's not sure if Kemba Walker will be around the team moving forward. He said those conversations were between management and Walker. Walker was not at practice today. — Ian Begley (@IanBegley) February 23, 2022

Walker grew up in the Bronx and was a New York City high school star before going on to a standout career at Connecticut that included authoring a number of memorable moments at Madison Square Garden. Much was made of his return to the Garden when he signed a two-year free agent deal worth $17.9 million with the Knicks last summer following a buyout of his contract after a trade from the Boston Celtics to the Oklahoma City Thunder, but things haven’t gone as well as he or the Knicks might have hoped.

“We knew there was risk involved,” Thibodeau said Wednesday of signing Walker, “and we thought it was worth it.”

With Walker entering the final year this summer of a two-year deal he signed with New York, the Knicks and his agents will look for a trade partner in the offseason, according to ESPN. The team reportedly shopped a number of its veterans at the NBA trade deadline earlier this month but apparently found no takers and, oddly enough for a squad with a poor record, finds itself with too many players who merit appreciable amounts of playing time.