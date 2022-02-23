“A deadline is a deadline,” an MLB spokesman said after talks broke up around 6 p.m.

The spokesman said the deadline had been communicated to the union before and was reiterated during Wednesday’s talks at Roger Dean Stadium. Representatives from both sides said they plan to work through the weekend to get a deal done, and both said missing the deadline won’t necessarily halt negotiations.

But MLB is in control of the regular season schedule, so its deadline is one of the few parts of these negotiations that appears nonnegotiable. People familiar with the union’s thinking suggest that if regular season games are scrapped and players forfeit pay, the union will be less likely to agree to an expanded postseason, effectively withholding revenue that owners would have gained from more postseason television and gate receipts.

Team owners could render that threat moot by lifting the lockout as the sides negotiate, but multiple people involved suggest MLB has never viewed that as a viable option.

So after three months of sporadic negotiating and three straight days of modest progress in proposals exchanged this week — and two years after a dispute sparked by the coronavirus pandemic cut the season to 60 games — MLB is on the verge of missing regular season games for the first time since the strike that wiped out the end of the 1994 season and caused a late start and shortened schedule in 1995.

Wednesday’s developments included MLB agreeing to raise its proposed minimum salary from $630,000 in 2022 (with the leeway for teams to negotiate higher pay for players) to $640,000, growing by $10,000 each year over the life of the deal.

That offer came a day after the union proposed to lower the number of draft picks in a newly-agreed-to lottery from eight to seven (after MLB moved from three to four Monday) and to ask for 75 percent of players with two-plus years of service time qualify for arbitration instead of its previous position of 80 percent. MLB has been adamant that it will not budge on arbitration, refusing to expand its reach beyond third-year players and the few early bloomers who qualify for “super two” status.

Despite negotiating daily in Jupiter — a departure from the halting pace in New York earlier in talks — progress remains slow. Both sides seem to believe they have moved enough already to have earned the right to have the other move to them.

At this point, MLB argues that instituting a draft lottery, creating a bonus pool for players who cannot yet argue for their own salaries in arbitration, creating a framework to address service time and raising the salary minimums represent the kind of progress that would be substantial in any other bargaining year.

But this was never going to be a typical bargaining year. The players believe they agreed to a raw deal in 2016, the latest in a series of CBAs they feel gave too much power and revenue to the owners. They hired a new negotiator, Bruce Meyer, to help them turn the tide. They began with big asks such as free agency after fewer years and arbitration for all after two years, not three, and continue to be frustrated by MLB’s approach to the competitive balance tax — a number MLB has proposed be $214 million for 2022 with double the financial penalties for offenders than those in the previous CBA.

The players want that number around $245 million with lesser penalties — in other words, they want the CBT to function less as a salary cap than it would under the owners’ proposal — operating on a firmly held belief that raising spending at the top will increase salaries even for teams at the bottom.

These gaps are wide and time is waning, even as participation in these in-person talks continues to grow.

MLBPA executive subcommittee members Andrew Miller, Gerrit Cole and Zack Britton joined the players’ contingent Wednesday, locking proverbial arms with fellow committee members Max Scherzer, Francisco Lindor, Jason Castro and a half dozen or so others who also drove in for the talks. On the ownership side, the Colorado Rockies’ Dick Monfort (head of the owners’ labor committee) and the San Diego Padres’ Ron Fowler (the former committee head) have been in the room with MLB negotiators.

The players have spoken to the owners directly. A person familiar with the union’s thinking said he believes the owners are listening. The owners and MLB representatives have spoken to the players directly, and a person familiar with MLB’s thinking said he believes the players are listening.