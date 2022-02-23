“It’s really difficult to explain to an outsider why this game means so much because the result won’t really help either team get closer to a championship,” Flowers Coach Roderick Hairston said. “But if you take in each team’s practices in the days leading up to this game, it’s obvious.”

Things got off to a rocky start for Flowers (12-1), which donned the wrong black jerseys as the “home” team for the neutral-site game, leading to a technical foul and an early 2-0 deficit. Things got better Hairston’s team from there, though Oxon Hill’s grit kept things tight through the first half.

“Both teams wearing black jerseys kind of knocked us off our game early because we had to think more when making passes,” junior guard McKenzie Stewart said. “So at the half we had to shake all of that off and get our minds locked in on the game plan.”

Stewart had a team-high 14 points. Juniors Kristian Harris and former cheerleader Jai’den Anderson chipped in 13 and eight points, respectively.

The step up to a 4A opponent proved tough for Oxon Hill (13-2). The Clippers’ defense, which entered surrendering an average of just more than 23 points, surrendered 32 in the first half alone.

Sophomore Madison Williams had 19 points, but Oxon Hill’s leading scorer, Hanele Okojie (17.4 points), was held to just five.

“Coming in, we knew that we’d be facing an uphill battle with Flowers,” Oxon Hill Coach Devone Williams said. “But I’m really proud of how we played tonight.”

Flowers has earned a No. 1 seed in the Maryland 4A bracket and will meet the winner of Wise and Bowie in a region semifinal March 1. Oxon Hill has earned a No. 2 seed in the Maryland 3A bracket.