Robert Trent Jones will be hosting a major women’s competition for the first time after it hosted four Presidents Cups, including the first two in 1994 and 1996, and the PGA Tour’s Quicken Loans National in 2015.

“RTJ has a strong tradition of hosting world-class international competitions, and we can’t wait to add the Solheim Cup, one of the flagship events in women’s golf, to the list,” LPGA Commissioner Mollie Marcoux Samaan said in a statement. “Playing the Solheim Cup on this magnificent golf course near our nation’s capital will provide the perfect backdrop for these elite athletes to battle for the Cup.”

Robert Trent Jones is located roughly 35 miles from D.C. and is considered among the most distinguished courses in Northern Virginia. It has counted among its members former president Barack Obama and former Supreme Court justice Sandra Day O’Connor.

“It is a tremendous honor to be selected to host this prestigious event and believe our club is an ideal venue for this competition,” said George Cantrell, president of Robert Trent Jones. “Our club and membership look forward to welcoming the top U.S. and European women golfers and fans from across the globe.”

The 2024 Solheim Cup represents the event’s return to an even-year rotation so that it is held in different years from the Ryder Cup, which shifted to odd years after the 2020 event was postponed to 2021 because of the coronavirus pandemic. It also marks the first time the competition is on track to be held in consecutive years since 2002 and ’03, when the Solheim Cup shifted to odd years in response to a change in the Ryder Cup schedule after the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001.

Advertisement

The next Solheim Cup will be played at Finca Cortesin Golf Club in Casares, Spain, from Sept. 22 through Sept. 24, 2023, with Stacy Lewis serving as the U.S. captain and Suzann Pettersen as captain of Team Europe.

Europe defeated the United States, 15-13, in the most recent Solheim Cup last year at Inverness Club in Toledo.