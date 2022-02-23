In a statement Wednesday, Juventus said he had suffered a compound fracture of the second and third metatarsal bones in his left foot. The initial recovery time, the club said, is about eight weeks — a timetable that rules McKennie out of the U.S. team’s last three World Cup qualifiers.

“I will be back stronger than before,” McKennie wrote on Instagram.

The Americans, who probably need at least three points to secure passage to Qatar late this year, will visit Mexico on March 24, host Panama on March 27 in Orlando and play at Costa Rica on March 30.

In a Concacaf region offering three automatic berths, the United States (6-2-3) sits second, even with Mexico (6-2-3) on points (21) but ahead on the goal-differential tiebreaker. Canada (7-0-4, 25 points) is first.

Panama (5-4-2, 17) and Costa Rica (4-3-4, 16) remaining in the running. El Salvador (2-6-3, nine points), Jamaica (1-6-4, seven) and Honduras (0-8-3, three) round out the group.

The fourth-place finisher will advance to an intercontinental playoff in June in Qatar against the Oceania region winner.

McKennie, 23, had been enjoying a terrific stretch for both his club and country.

In his second season with the Italian giants, he has made 28 appearances (21 starts) across all competitions and scored four goals. With the national team, he has started seven qualifiers, scored against Mexico and Honduras, and displayed an all-around game that’s made him perhaps Coach Gregg Berhalter’s most important player.

McKennie, Tyler Adams and Yunus Musah emerged as Berhalter’s top midfield arrangement.

“He is probably in the form of his life, playing at a really high level,” Berhalter recently said of McKennie.

McKennie’s qualifying campaign got off to a rough start in September, when he broke program policy the day before a match against Canada and was temporarily removed from the team.

Berhalter recently praised McKennie’s contrition.

“it was a momentary lapse. It wasn’t a reflection of his character or who he is,” Berhalter said. “We know Weston. We know he’s a good guy. We know he cares for his teammates. He cares for United States soccer, and for him, it was a matter of him getting refocused and bouncing back.”

McKennie’s injury came two days after another young U.S. star, Gio Reyna, suffered a setback in his long recovery from a hamstring injury. Making his first start for Germany’s Borussia Dortmund since August, Reyna, 19, left in tears in the first half with what appeared to be a significant injury.

On Monday, though, Dortmund said it was not as serious as first feared and he could return to training in two weeks. That would put Reyna on track to join the U.S. team for training camp starting March 21. He hasn’t played in a qualifier since the opener in El Salvador on Sept. 2.

Although he has lined up primarily on the flanks for Berhalter, Reyna could be considered for McKennie’s attacking midfield role in at least one of the qualifiers.