After six years, countless sophistries and innumerable shell games with the math, U.S. Soccer offered up back pay and made a pledge to equal compensation rates for its men’s and women’s teams going forward. With that statement, the governing body led by Cindy Parlow Cone essentially made an admission: It was all true. The members of the women’s team had been wronged. For years, they had to play more, and win bigger, to be paid anything close to their male counterparts. They got less pay for better work.

“A large reason we made the decision to file the equal pay lawsuit was to acknowledge what everyone knew — we weren’t paid or treated equally,” Rapinoe said via email. “So all these years later, on this monumental day when we have announced this historic win, one of the most meaningful parts of it is that, for the first time, someone apologized to us.”

The stubborn, years-long efforts by U.S. Soccer officials to evade this central admission was aggravated by their judicial tactics, which came with the unmistakable smack of condescension and intimations that women’s players were supposed to be grateful for what they had, a “What more does she want? You can’t ever please her” tone. In a way, the case was self-fulfilling.

At every stage, there was a male official willing to prove their point with another boneheaded remark. Former U.S. Soccer head Carlos Cordeiro justified treating them shabbily in everything from travel accommodations to staffing by letting his lawyers argue that it was “indisputable science” that women’s soccer was inferior, women’s players were less skilled and women’s soccer was less demanding.

When they weren’t insulted, they were gaslighted: U.S. Soccer also tried to argue that the women were actually paid more than the men because they won so much. An American woman who lifted the World Cup trophy could out-earn an American man who got knocked out in the preliminaries. Women were inferior, but they could still make a lot of money, so therefore the pay gap didn’t exist. That was like saying if you paid a woman $10 per hour and she worked a double shift, she could make as much as a man making $20 an hour. See? Equal. Hallelujah.

But as the years and the court filings went by and more trophies were hoisted, it became increasingly obvious to the public that the Carli Lloyds of the world shouldn’t have to make up the pay difference with sheer strenuousness, shouldn’t have to work three times as hard as a man and win twice as much as him to make the same. There was also the distinct sense, as the women’s players persisted through the cycles of briefs and appeals, that they were representing more than just themselves. If they were being treated this way, then can you just imagine what lower-profile women were dealing with, at say, Walmart?

They were fighting for every woman engaged in siege-like gender discrimination lawsuits in other fields, who had to contend with similar attempts by their employers to turn their very real coin-based treatment into mirages. Since 2001, scores of women have sued Walmart, claiming they were denied equal pay and promotions. Even when the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission found in 2019 that Walmart probably had discriminated against 178 women, the company called the charges “vague and non-specific” and insisted they were “not representative of the positive experiences millions of women have had working at Walmart.” You think Walmart is alone? An annual gender pay scorecard of 51 major companies has given F grades to more than two dozen of them, including Colgate, AT&T, McDonalds, Verizon and Goldman Sachs. Fewer than 1 in 10 get an A.

So while money was central in the players’ dispute, it was never the end game or the total aim. The aim was to illustrate that the treatment existed in the first place and to force its acknowledgment. To show that pay discrimination is so pervasive that even the most powerful and decorated female athletes on the planet, the four-time world champions, have to fight the undertow.