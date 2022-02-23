Both objectives fell into place Wednesday night as 22-year-old Catarina Macario scored two phenomenal goals in the first half and 23-year-old Mallory Pugh added two after intermission during a 5-0 victory over Iceland in Frisco, Tex.

With most of the big names not selected for this tournament and others watching from the bench, the Brazilian-born Macario scored in the 37th and 45th minutes. The first came on a pinpoint shot from distance, the second on an outrageous chip while falling away from the net.

“Cat’s a special player,” Andonovski said. “Goals like that should be on the highlight reel all over the world. What makes me happy with Cat is not just the goals she scored but her performance and how she was able to get other people involved. She has slowly but surely become a total footballer.”

Asked which of Macario’s goals impressed her most, Pugh said: “I think the first one. Actually, the second one was great, too.”

Pugh scored in the 60th and 75th minutes, and substitute Kristie Mewis added a goal in the 88th.

The star, though, was Macario, who moved to the United States at age 12 and became eligible for the U.S. squad early last year. Last week, she said she had been nervous playing for the four-time world champions in 2021 and that she needed to start “making things happen.”

There was no questioning her ability. Last winter, she left Stanford after her junior season and signed with French power Olympique Lyonnais. This season, she is tied for second in the French scoring race with nine goals in just 13 matches.

After Wednesday’s match, Macario said, “It’s always special playing for this team but it definitely comes with a lot of pressure. It’s always tough how to balance that. Even when we started the tournament, I could feel myself definitely being more free but still being a little tight, not being able to play the way I know how to play. I feel with this big match today, I needed to put my best self forward and show my teammates and show Vlatko and the nation that, yeah, I belong here.”

With a 2-0-1 record, the top-ranked Americans won the tournament for the third consecutive year — and fifth overall — and continued preparations for World Cup and Olympic qualifiers in July in Monterrey, Mexico.

“I feel comfortable saying we made strides” in the tournament, Andonovski said. “There is always going to be room for improvement, especially with a young group of players like this one. We did a pretty good job.”

The match came one day after members of the U.S. squad reached a settlement with the U.S. Soccer Federation that will guarantee equal pay with the men’s team and provide millions in back pay.

It also came on a night the players wore wristbands supporting transgender children. This week, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) directed state agencies to conduct “prompt and thorough” investigations into the use of gender-affirming care for transgender children.

“With the platform we have,” Macario said, “we really wanted to showcase why this team is so different and why we do things that are much bigger than just the games.”

Most of the veterans were not part of this squad as Andonovski opted to evaluate younger players. On Wednesday, he started seven players under 25. It was the youngest U.S. lineup in SheBelieves Cup history and the youngest in any competition in almost four years.

Macario, Alana Cook (24), Emily Fox (23), Andi Sullivan (26) and Sophia Smith (21) started all three matches. Washington Spirit playmaker Ashley Sanchez, 22, started twice. Of all the starters Wednesday, only Pugh and Kelley O’Hara had appeared in more than 50 international matches.

Among the many absences from the roster were Megan Rapinoe, Alex Morgan, Tobin Heath and Christen Press. Rose Lavelle, a star midfielder, was on the squad but did not play the final two games because of a sore ankle.

The Americans found themselves in an unusual position Wednesday: needing to win to capture the tournament title. That was because they had settled for a 0-0 draw against the No. 24 Czech Republic in the opener last Thursday before routing No. 22 New Zealand, 5-0, on Sunday in Carson, Calif.

Iceland, No. 16 in the FIFA rankings, had won its first two matches, edging New Zealand, 1-0, and the Czech Republic, 2-1.

The visitors felt at home: At kickoff, it was 23 degrees with freezing rain.

The Americans were unbothered by the conditions, humming from the start and generating numerous scoring chances. The scoring touch was absent, though, as Pugh and Mewis squandered wonderful chances and Iceland’s Sandra Sigurdardottir made two quality saves.

The breakthrough came in the 37th minute. Macario worked the left side, backed Glodis Perla Viggosdottir to the edge of the penalty area, then cut inside before unleashing a right-footed shot that caromed in off the far post.

As the half was about to end, Macario scored on another sensational strike.

From inside the penalty area, Pugh tried squaring the ball to the oncoming Macario. Her touch was a little heavy, though, forcing Macario to chase down the ball.

Instead of settling it, Macario got behind the ball, and while her momentum carried her away from the target, she chipped a one-timer from 12 yards over Sigurdardottir for her fifth goal in 15 international matches.

Early in the second half, Pugh appeared offside when she collected Sanchez’s pass in stride on the right side. With an angled shot, Pugh placed the ball between the legs of backup keeper Cecilia Ran Runarsdottir.

Fifteen minutes later, Macario and Pugh worked a seamless combination before the latter scored easily for her 21st international goal. Later, Mewis poked in Margaret Purce’s cross.

The Americans completed a third consecutive shutout and improved to 13-0-2 against Iceland.

“We are leaving this tournament believing we are moving in the right direction,” Andonovski said. The young players “proved they are capable of winning games and performing well. ... There is still a lot of room for growth in the group. We can all see the potential. It’s a process. It’s going to take time. … Realistically this is still not enough. We still have to get better and better.”