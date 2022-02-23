The result prevented the Cavaliers (17-11, 11-7) from collecting a fourth Quadrant 1 victory in their late-season push to fortify a wobbly NCAA tournament résumé.

“We can battle with the best of them,” Clark, whose six three-pointers also were a career high, said of the Cavaliers’ NCAA tournament credentials. “Our coaching staff does a really great job of preparing us for each night, so, yeah, I think we’re a tournament-caliber team.”

Virginia lost for the second time in three games but is 5-2 this month, including a 69-68 win at Duke on Feb. 7, when Reece Beekman made the winning three-pointer with 1.1 seconds left to secure the Cavaliers’ best victory.

Their only other Quadrant 1 win this month came at Miami. Virginia entered Wednesday 82nd in the NCAA’s NET rankings, which the tournament selection committee considers when determining at-large berths.

“There’s no question Virginia is a tournament team,” Duke Coach Mike Krzyzewski said. “The numbers, you have to be careful. You need to give eye tests, too, and they’re playing as well as anyone in our conference right now and have been for about a month. It’d be a sin if they’re not in the NCAA tournament.”

Clark made 9 of 15 field goal attempts and added seven assists and six rebounds. Senior forward Jayden Gardner added 16 points, but Virginia couldn’t find a way to sweep the Blue Devils in the regular season for the first time since 1994-95.

Jeremy Roach (Paul VI) had a team-high 15 points for Duke (24-4, 14-3), which had a 28-20 advantage in points in the paint. That margin is especially significant given the Blue Devils permitted Virginia 52 points in the paint in the first meeting.

Trailing by eight with 6:48 left in the second half Wednesday, the Cavaliers scored seven points in a row, capped by Clark’s floater in the lane, to trim their deficit to 52-51 with 5:02 to go. Moments later, Clark had a clean look from behind the arc but misfired, and Gardner missed a midrange jumper.

Griffin then scored eight points in a minute and a half to give the Blue Devils a 60-55 lead with 2:05 to play, setting up the frenetic final minutes.

The Cavaliers failed to carry the momentum from Clark’s sizzling first half into the locker room, trailing 30-25 after permitting Duke to score 13 of the final 16 points, including three-pointers from Griffin and Trevor Keels (Paul VI) and Paolo Banchero’s layup with four seconds to play.

“I told them there’s zero room for arrogance or pride in this game,” Virginia Coach Tony Bennett said. “There’s a bunch of room for humility and tough passion and what our program is about, but the last thing I said is: ‘Don’t make too big a deal of this. This is an important game. Go play, and then we’ll have two more important games and go from there.’ ”

Here’s what to know about Virginia’s loss:

Honoring Coach K

Shortly before tip-off, Bennett walked onto the court and took the microphone to express his admiration for Krzyzewski ahead of the legendary coach’s final game in Charlottesville.

Bennett also acknowledged Krzyzewski’s wife of 53 years, Mickie, who walked around the court with Virginia Athletic Director Carla Williams about half an hour before the game.

After his remarks drew applause from Cavaliers fans, Bennett presented the retiring Krzyzewski with a wooden plaque in the shape of a basketball jersey carved with “Coach K” across the front.

Krzyzewski took the time to walk across the court before the ceremony to greet former Virginia coach Terry Holland, who sat courtside. The two coached against each other for a decade after Krzyzewski took over the Blue Devils in 1980.

“His contributions, they’re monumental to the game, the modern game of basketball and college basketball,” Bennett said. “When someone can last that long and do what he’s done, again it was the right thing to do.”

Gardner shines defensively

Gardner guarded Banchero, a 6-foot-10 freshman sensation and projected NBA draft lottery pick, for most of the game and limited Duke’s leading scorer to eight points on 2-for-13 shooting, including 0-for-3 from behind the arc.