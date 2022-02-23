But there were players — real, breathing players — on the back fields, in the batting cages, throwing bullpen sessions. The Nationals officially begin minor league spring training Monday. For these five days, though, they invited select minor leaguers and veterans to an early camp, where a revamped player development staff is acquainting itself with the farm system.

So there were glimpses of top prospects such as right-handers Cade Cavalli and Jackson Rutledge, then shortstops Brady House and Armando Cruz. There were familiar veterans such as righty Jefry Rodriguez and lefty Alberto Baldonado, both of whom pitched for Washington last season. There was Garrett Reed, a 29-year-old righty who spent the past two seasons in Japan and recently signed a minor league contract.

There were a lot of guys just trying to make it. That felt like a small something.

“Spring training feels a little bit more normal,” said Rutledge, who is 22 and was a first-round draft pick in 2019. “Obviously, we’d love to have the big league guys back as soon as we can. Hopefully they can get that deal worked out.”

With the lockout ongoing, the Nationals knew some older players might feel uncomfortable training at a team facility before a new collective bargaining agreement is in place. That’s why they made this early camp optional for any player likely to get a nonroster invite to major league spring training (whenever that happens). The Nationals were in touch with the players union, according to those with knowledge of the planning, to make sure any veterans, such as Dee Strange-Gordon or Maikel Franco, wouldn’t be ostracized by their peers as scabs.

Gordon, a second baseman, and Franco, a third baseman, were at the facility Wednesday. Eventually, they will fight for a spot on the Opening Day roster. Infielders Jake Noll and Adrián Sanchez, second baseman Andrew Young and shortstop Jackson Cluff were there, too, even though they almost certainly will be in major league camp. The same goes for Cavalli, Rutledge and righty Cole Henry, among other pitchers.

Manager Dave Martinez was also on-site, though he was conducting meetings inside as the players were drilled by a group of new and returning coaches and coordinators. Joe Dillon, back with the Nationals as hitting coordinator after serving as the Philadelphia Phillies’ hitting coach for the past two seasons, threw to batters in the cage. De Jon Watson, named director of player development in November, watched the action from beneath a bucket hat. General Manager Mike Rizzo walked from field to field, chatting with a few of his assistant GMs. Rizzo made sure to see Cavalli, the organization’s top prospect, throw his bullpen session in the early afternoon.

“This is awesome, especially this being my first full season,” said House, 18 and the Nationals’ highest-rated position player prospect. A year ago, he was a senior at Winder-Barrow High in Georgia, still months from being drafted 11th overall. “I can already tell I’m going to learn so much. From being at instructs toward the end of last season, then rolling into this several months later, I can just tell I’m going to get a lot of work done.”

That’s Washington’s general plan for now, a common one around the majors: Get to work. Get eyes on intriguing young players. Integrate fresh approaches and the many external hires they made this offseason. Then hope the lockout ends soon.

On Wednesday, House listened carefully to Coco Crisp, the new base running and outfield coordinator, teaching leads. House told José Alguacil, the new infield coordinator, what he wants to fine-tune as a shortstop. His development will be critical to a rebuild that began in July, when the Nationals traded eight veterans for 12 unproven players, a group of whom — Jordy Barley, Seth Shuman, Richard Guasch, Drew Millas, Aldo Ramirez — are at early camp.