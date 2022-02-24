Briles was fired by Baylor in May 2016 after an external investigation into accusations of sexual assault found that school and football program administrators failed to adequately handle those allegations.

A “finding of fact” report by the law firm Pepper Hamilton found that “in some cases, the University failed to take action to identify and eliminate a potential hostile environment, prevent its recurrence, or address its effects for individual complainants or the broader campus community.” The report found that 17 women reported incidents of sexual assault or sexual violence involving 19 football players, and that Briles was informed of at least one of them but failed to report it to the local authorities, as did other administrators.

In 2017, Briles denied that he covered up sexual violence while he was head of the Baylor program. Briles wrote in an open letter to Baylor fans that he would do anything in his power to prevent harm in any form.

“Let me be clear: I did not cover-up any sexual violence,” Briles wrote then. “I had no contact with anyone that claimed to be a victim of sexual or domestic assault. Anyone well-versed in my work as a coach knows that I strove to promote excellence, but never at the sacrifice of safety for anyone.”

In August of last year, the NCAA’s Committee on Infractions said it could not conclude that Baylor violated NCAA rules for its actions regarding the sexual assault allegations, but it gave Baylor four years’ probation among other punishments for other violations that occurred between 2011 and 2016, including recruiting violations and impermissible benefits provided to a football player.

Briles, 66, compiled a 65-37 record over eight seasons at Baylor and led the program to two Big 12 championships. In 2017, he was almost named an assistant head coach for the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League, before the league stepped in and the team reversed course. The University of Southern Mississippi attempted to hire him as its football program’s offensive coordinator in 2019 before school administrators overruled the decision because of public backlash.

After spending a year coaching in Italy, Briles took a head coaching job at Mount Vernon High in Texas, serving as head coach in 2019 and 2020. At the time of Briles’s hiring, the superintendent of the Mount Vernon Independent School District said Briles had been vetted, but that process didn’t include speaking to any of the victims at Baylor or to any NCAA officials. Instead, school officials opted to speak with people “who know him personally.”

Briles was the head coach at the University of Houston from 2003 to 2007 before taking over at Baylor in 2008. Jackson and Briles do have a brief history — Jackson brought Briles in as a guest to help the Browns’ offensive coaching staff in 2016 a few months after he had been fired by Baylor.