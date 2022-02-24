With much of the top 20 in the world rankings on record as spurning the Saudis’ advances — a list that grew Wednesday when Xander Schauffele affirmed his allegiance to the PGA Tour — and with Phil Mickelson in full retreat amid a massive blowback over his recently surfaced remarks that he is willing to work with the Saudis to extract financial concessions from the PGA Tour despite being aware of their human rights record, prospects of success for the unofficially named Super Golf League (SGL) suddenly seemed very dim.

“Who’s left? Who’s left to go?” McIlroy wondered Sunday.

But at a media session Wednesday ahead of the PGA Tour’s Honda Classic, Koepka was asked if the recent events had “put an end” to all the talk of the Saudi-backed league.

“I think it’s going to still keep going,” the four-time major winner replied. “I think there will still be talk.

“Everyone talks about money,” Koepka continued. “They’ve got enough of it, so I don’t see it backing down. They can just double up, and they’ll figure it out. They’ll get their guys.

“Somebody will sell out and go to it.”

Koepka almost certainly will not be going over to the Saudis’ side. He was among the first players to take issue with the SGL’s vision of a circuit featuring smaller fields of, in theory, only the best players.

“I have a hard time believing golf should be about just 48 players,” he said in March 2020. “I get that the stars are what people come to see. But these guys who we see win, who have been grinding for 10 or 15 years, that’s what makes the cool stories. I’d have a hard time looking at guys and putting them out of a job.”

On Wednesday, Koepka was asked for his reaction to the lengthy statement of apology Mickelson posted to social media Tuesday. Koepka, who commented online earlier this month that he would not “be using the word greedy if I’m Phil” in response to Mickelson’s criticism of the PGA Tour, said he glanced at Mickelson’s post and was not swayed.

“I think everybody out here is happy,” he added. “[Mickelson] can think whatever he wants to think, man. He can do whatever he wants to do. I think everybody out here is happy. I think a lot of people out here have the same opinion.”

Fowler, who followed Koepka in speaking to reporters at the site of the Honda Classic, offered a slightly different take.

“Do I think the PGA Tour is the best place to play currently? Yes,” he told reporters. “Do I think it could get better? Yes.”

Fowler added that he had “always looked at having competition as a good thing.”

Of the Saudi officials looking to shake up the world of competitive golf, he said, “Yeah, I’ve known those guys for quite a while.” Fowler noted that he had played in a pro-am in Abu Dhabi with “Maj and Yasir,” appearing to refer to Majed Al Sorour, CEO of Golf Saudi and deputy chairman of the Saudi Golf Federation, and Yasir al-Rumayyan, the chairman of the Saudi Golf Federation and governor of the nation’s massive Public Investment Fund.

“They love golf,” Fowler said of the Saudis. “They’re golf nerds, kind of like all of us.

“No, I don’t see it going away. They’re not scared about the situation.”

Another indication the Saudi venture is still moving forward came in reports Wednesday that golf Hall of Famer Greg Norman recently had a letter given to players advising them that the PGA Tour had no standing to ban them if they participated in the SGL. In October, Norman was named CEO of LIV Golf Investments, a new entity with Saudi backing that, per reports, has been closely involved in the creation of the SGL.

According to Golfweek, a letter signed by Norman told players that attempts to exclude players from the PGA Tour if they played in SGL events would be “utterly impermissible under competition and other laws.” PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan made that threat last year, and he confirmed to the Associated Press on Wednesday that he reiterated his us-or-them stance to players at the Honda Classic.

“I told the players we’re moving on, and anyone on the fence needs to make a decision,” Monahan said.

Accompanying Norman’s letter (per Golfweek) was a list of seven bullet points under the heading, “PGA Tour Cannot Ban Players Who Join LIV GOLF.” The bulleted items cited possible antitrust violations, damage to the PGA Tour’s nonprofit purpose and relationship with its members, and the likelihood that “public pressure” in favor of the players would erode the tour’s resolve.