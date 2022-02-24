The New York Rangers punctured that belief Thursday, dominating their Metropolitan Division rivals in the Capitals’ 4-1 loss at Madison Square Garden. The only bright spot for the visitors came from Alex Ovechkin, whose goal in the closing minutes prevented the shutout.

Many of the Capitals’ problems were self-inflicted, but the biggest issue was simply that their Russian goaltender, Ilya Samsonov, was outplayed by the Rangers’ Russian netminder, Igor Shesterkin. Samsonov stopped 17 of the 21 shots sent his way; Shesterkin stifled 36 of 37.

The Capitals (28-16-9) failed to make the most of a multitude of chances in front of the Russian — save for Ovechkin’s one-time tip-in with 1:02 remaining for his 32nd goal — and their special teams whiffed on all four of their chances.

“We had a lot of chances. . . . Some of them were good looks and chances you want to get redirects, partial breakaways, shots right from the slot," Capitals Coach Peter Laviolette said. "You would like to see some of them drop, but we couldn’t get it past them.”

On defense, the Capitals’ inability to clear their own zone directly resulted in two New York goals.

Mika Zibanejad gave the Rangers (33-13-5) a 1-0 lead with seven minutes left in the first period, ripping a one-timer from just above the right circle past Samsonov. Alexis Lafreniere redirected a point shot past Samsonov for a 2-0 Rangers lead late in the second.

Chris Kreider put the Rangers up 3-0, knocking in a rebound at 6:57 of the third. Barclay Goodrow capped the Rangers’ scoring about two minutes later.

Despite the loss, the Capitals are inching back to full health. T.J. Oshie and Justin Schultz both played after missing time with upper-body injuries. For Oshie, it was his first ice time since Jan. 15. Schultz was injured last week against Nashville.

“Honestly I felt like my timing and reach for the most part were better than I expected them to be," Oshie said. "Obviously, the game-shape is not there, the stopping, starting ... but better than I thought and really happy to be back with the guys.”

Washington hopes Oshie’s return will be a significant boost to its forward corps. At 35, he has fought through injury and disappointing production, but his energetic presence is key for this team.

Oshie’s return meant winger Daniel Sprong was a healthy scratch. Sprong has been struggling to find consistency on both ends of the ice.

Here is what to know from the Capitals’ loss:

Ovechkin not made available

In the wake of Russia’s attack on Ukraine, Ovechkin was not made available to the media in New York on Thursday. The Capitals said the 36-year-old Russian, who has been outspoken about his support of Russian President Vladimir Putin in the past, is expected to address the media in the coming days.

Ovechkin’s wife and children, who usually reside with him in Virginia, are visiting family in Moscow. Ovechkin’s mother and father also live in Russia.

Ovechkin was booed when he stepped on the ice for his first shift Thursday.

No prime-time fisticuffs

The previous time these teams met at Madison Square Garden back in May 2021, the game started with a line brawl after the opening faceoff and ended with Oshie scoring an emotional hat trick the day after his father passed.

That game, the Rangers’ ill will was focused on Tom Wilson. Wilson was the target of boos again Thursday, but there were no extracurriculars on the ice.

Another call for Samsonov

Samsonov’s start in net was his career-high fifth straight. The 25-year-old has been thrust into the No. 1 role for the Capitals with Vitek Vanecek still on injured reserve with an upper-body injury.

Vanecek traveled with the Capitals on their two-game road trip and participated in Thursday’s morning skate, but Pheonix Copley dressed as the backup goaltender. Vanecek was injured Feb. 1.

Washington’s goaltending situation bears watching ahead of the NHL’s March 21 trade deadline.

Power play unplugged

Washington’s power play had seen marked improvement in the previous weeks before the break. But Thursday brought a regression.

The Capitals not only failed to convert on their four chances but also allowed the Rangers multiple shorthanded looks. Washington made a slight change in its third power-play chance, with Justin Schultz replacing John Carlson on the first power-play unit. Carlson was bumped to the second unit.