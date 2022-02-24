“Ron played the game. I respect him a lot,” Castillo said Wednesday. “I’m excited to be able to work my butt off for somebody like that.”

With 26 years of NFL coaching experience on both offense and defense, Castillo, 62, may be the new guy, but his connections to Washington run deep and could be vital to the team’s continued development. Like Rivera, Castillo is a former linebacker. He has coaching roots that stretch deep on both sides of the ball. And when he spoke to reporters Wednesday for the first time since he joined the Commanders, he echoed many of the same priorities — versatility, development and teaching.

In 1995, Castillo’s first NFL coaching job was as a quality control coach in Philadelphia under Jon Gruden, the Eagles’ offensive coordinator at the time. Two years later, Castillo was elevated to tight ends coach and then offensive line coach before he switched back to defense as their coordinator, under Andy Reid. He has been an offensive line coach and running game coordinator for John Harbaugh in Baltimore and Sean McDermott in Buffalo, spent a year as an offensive analyst for Jim Harbaugh at Michigan and most recently coached the Bears’ offensive line under former coach Matt Nagy.

“The people you’ve worked with, they already know how you do things, how you work, how you’re able to push guys so that you can get them to where you are, to where you need to get them,” Castillo said.

Castillo’s connections to the Commanders date from his days at Texas A&M Kingsville, where he played alongside future Hall of Fame cornerback Darrell Green, to his time in Philadelphia, where Brian Mitchell set the franchise mark for punt return yards, to his time with the Bills, where he helped oversee Commanders tight end Logan Thomas as the converted quarterback transitioned to a new role.

In 2017-18, Castillo was the Buffalo’s offensive line coach and running game coordinator when Thomas, a former fourth-round pick, developed into a tight end. He played 24 games for the Bills, including five starts, and his leap to becoming Washington’s top tight end was hardly a surprise to Castillo.

“When he was at Buffalo, we felt that he had that kind of ability,” Castillo said. “But he was still young. He had been a quarterback, so he was learning how to block, he was learning how to pass protect, he was learning, really, how to run a route.

“We have a good relationship, and [I’m] just excited when we get back on the field to keep growing and keep developing and just get him even better than he was last year.”

Castillo said he already has begun to pore over game film of the Commanders’ other tight ends, including John Bates, who started eight games as a rookie last season, and Sammis Reyes, a Chilean former Division I basketball player who was signed last year.

“I watched quite a bit of tape on John,” Castillo said. “ … I think that he can be one of the better run-blockers, pass-protecting tight ends in the NFL. And catching the ball, he’s a big body, so I’m excited about John."

Castillo said he met Reyes on Wednesday and formed an early bond.

“Spanish is my first language,” said Castillo, who is of Mexican descent. “We actually carried on a conversation in Spanish for most of the time, which is pretty cool. … We talked about some of the things that he needs to do to develop. I’m excited about Sam, too. It’s a good group.”

This season will be the first time since 1997 that Castillo has coached tight ends, but he believes his experience on both sides will be valuable as a teacher. He recalled his first go-round as an offensive assistant, when Gruden emphasized route concepts and coverages more than blocking and pass protection to help the young coach develop a foundation in the passing game.

“He ended up really teaching me about route running, releases, reading coverages,” Castillo said. “I used to install coverages when I was on defense, so I think all those things come together.”

His years as a running game coordinator also afforded him time with nearly every position on offense. And his days as a defensive coordinator almost always come into play.

“You understand when the nickel is lined up between the tackle and the slot receiver: ‘Hey, they’re playing two deep,’ ” Castillo said. “ ‘Or, you know what, he’s lined up outside the slot receiver now, that’s three deep. No, now, he’s in a press alignment. He’s lined up inside out. That’s man coverage.’ I can translate that to the guys.”

Having coached 18 years in the NFC East, Castillo was enticed by the chance to return — and to return to an area with family nearby. One of his sons works for the Department of Commerce, he said, and another is a law student at the University of Maryland.

“He called me and said, ‘You’re welcome, Dad.’ And I said, ‘Welcome for what?' ” Castillo said with a smile. “ ‘I got a full scholarship. You don’t have to pay for my law school.’ ”

But among the other attractions to the job were familiarity and relationships.

I’m excited to be working for a great leader in Ron. The big thing is that I’m the only new person. This is my 27th year, so I understand how when you first come in, you have to earn respect.”