With an automatic qualification for the state playoffs on the line against Yorktown, senior guard Liv Walke took it upon herself to secure a spot in the tournament, scoring 12 consecutive Langley points in the third quarter to push the Saxons to a 59-48 win.

Walke, who averaged 7.5 points during the regular season, scored 28 Thursday to push Langley (18-4) to its first state playoff appearance since 2018. Yorktown’s season is finished at 20-5.

“My coach told me to take things personally, and I didn’t hold back,” Walke said. “I guess I just had a switch in my head where I really tapped in on my abilities. I was just focused on every shot I was taking.”

Langley faced its share of pandemic-related challenges during the regular season. In the throes of the holiday break, as coronavirus cases rose in the D.C.-area, almost the entire Saxons roster was in quarantine. Team chemistry took time to rebuild.

But against Yorktown, their early-season cohesion snapped back into place, as the team consistently made open shots off pin-downs and ball screens. Seniors Caitlyn Shumadine (10 points) and Liberty District Player of the Year AB Holsinger (13 points) were benefactors of those early looks, including Shumadine’s catch-and-shoot three-pointer off Holsinger’s pass that put the Saxons up 21-20 before the half.

“She’s been in so many situations that she can kind of fall back and think about what she learned over the first three years,” Coach Amanda Baker said of Holsinger. “She’s been able to apply it and execute. It’s like having another coach on the floor.”

Thursday’s game also marked the end of the road for Yorktown, which was “playing with house money” after exceeding preseason expectations and winning the first district title in school history.