With the crowd chanting “air ball” on multiple occasions, Russell took 21 shots, including nine three-pointers (making five). He scored 23 points on a night when even the craziest shots somehow seemed to fall. It was a night in which he nearly single-handedly kept the Terrapins (13-15, 5-12 Big Ten) in a game they desperately needed on the road.

He hit bombs from five feet beyond the arc. He drove to the rim for reverse scoop layups, made quick steals and talked enough to earn himself a technical foul. He was dancing in pregame shoot-around — and from the moment he stepped off Maryland’s bus in Assembly Hall’s northeast tunnel he brought Maryland energy.

He was the hot hand — interim coach Danny Manning said as much. Manning wanted to ride Russell and guard Hakim Hart as much as he could. Russell and Hart led a three-point shooting effort that kept Maryland in it until the game’s final minutes, combining to make 8 of 13 attempts.

“He gave us a chance,” Manning said of Russell. “He had it going, and Hakim had it going. We tried to ride those guys a little bit to get us to a point of striking distance.”

In Maryland’s past five games, Russell has scored 108 points. But Russell simply wasn’t enough to carry Maryland on his own.

After Maryland fell into a 10-point deficit in the first half, Hart and Russell led a late rally to cut the gap to just three at intermission.

The Terps continued to hang around in the second half, something that has been the hallmark of the team even as it stumbled to a 2-6 record over its past eight games. Every time the Hoosiers (17-10, 8-9) appeared ready to pull away, Russell answered.

But when the Hoosiers hit 13 consecutive shots late in the second half, Maryland finally ran out of answers. Indiana shot a staggering 75 percent from the field in the second half.

“You come on the road and give up 75 percent, you’re never going to win,” Russell said. “We tried to take them out of rhythm but they’re really good at home.”

So Russell’s countdown continues, closer to the finality of March. He has been Maryland’s best scorer as the Big Ten pushes toward the conference tournament, and he probably will have an outsize role if the Terps’ season extends deep into March.

Here’s what else to know from the Terrapins’ loss:

Pavlo Dziuba’s message

Maryland sophomore forward Pavlo Dziuba, a native of Kyiv, had a message for those back in Ukraine written on his shoes as Russian forces attacked his country.

Dziuba wrote “PRAY FOR UKRAINE” on his right shoe, and “NO WAR PEACE” on his left one with a heart after peace.

“Pavlo, he’s our brother,” Manning said. “We love him. We care for him. We’re going to support him.”

Ayala starts

Eric Ayala returned to the starting lineup, playing 28 minutes and scoring three points. He missed just one game with a wrist injury — Maryland’s 62-61 loss at Purdue on Feb. 13. He returned on Feb. 18 against Nebraska and played 24 minutes off the bench. He didn’t start against Penn State on Feb. 21 either, playing 18 minutes but scoring 13 points.

