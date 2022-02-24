A few things changed Thursday, at least in terms of the union’s offer. The players association modified its proposal to use draft order to combat tanking by reducing the penalties that small-market teams could incur by losing in back-to-back seasons. The owners, people familiar with their concerns say, worried that losing teams would be penalized for mere ineptitude rather than intentional tanking.

The union also modified its proposal to fight service-time manipulation, narrowing the pool of players who would qualify for an extra year of service time under a new proposal. The exact parameters remain unclear.

But the outcome, at least as the union calculates it, would be that instead of a proposal under which 29 players over the past five years would achieve an extra year of service time, only 20 players would qualify. That proposal also includes draft-pick incentives for teams that call up young players when they are ready, with the belief that it would reward teams for pulling those players up and reward those players for performing well enough not to get sent down.

Those moves on the part of the union are ones toward the owners’ established positions. But a person familiar with the owners’ thinking expressed frustration Thursday that these proposals were piecemeal, leaving more substantive issues — such as, for example, a reduction in revenue sharing or an expansion of the number of two-year players who qualify for arbitration — on the table where the owners already have said they will not agree to them.

MLB did not counter those two moves Thursday. In fact, the owners did not respond to them much at all, according to multiple people familiar with the tenor of the negotiations. And even if they had, agreement on a way to ensure good-faith handling of young stars and consensus on the way to determine draft order would hardly qualify as signals that a deal was near — though agreement on even a small issue would, at this point, be more than the sides have been able to manage thus far.

The larger issues center on the competitive balance tax threshold.

The players believe the threshold should be far higher than it has been and therefore far higher than MLB’s proposal of a more modest increase from $210 million in 2021 to $214 million in 2022. They are also appalled by the owners’ attempt to nearly double tax penalties, a move that multiple people on the union’s negotiating team say would limit free agent spending so much over the course of a five-year agreement that it would make any other player gains in a new CBA financially irrelevant.

MLB, meanwhile, argues that if the union wants to move the tax threshold it should make a proposal to do so. The last time the union offered a change to its preferred threshold was November, when it dropped from $248 million to $245 million.

A person familiar with the union’s thinking said MLB negotiators told them that the threshold would be the last thing to be negotiated, so the players haven’t felt a need to propose anything with so many other issues at play. A person familiar with the owners’ thinking indicated that MLB does not feel it can agree to compromises on other issues until it gains a more complete perspective of the union’s demands — competitive balance tax included — though traditionally that number has been the last sticking point in CBA negotiations.