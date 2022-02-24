“It’s great for tennis, I think, to have somebody new at world number one again,” Vesely said. “Tennis needs, of course, new number ones. A new generation is coming through. I think it’s just great.”

Story continues below advertisement

The 26-year-old Medvedev, the 2021 U.S. Open winner who also was the Australian Open runner-up in 2021, will become the 27th man to reach No. 1 and the first other than Djokovic, Nadal, Roger Federer or Andy Murray since Feb. 1, 2004. Djokovic, who has been No. 1 since Feb. 3, 2020, has spent 361 weeks atop the rankings in his career, the most among men’s players since the computerized rankings began in 1973.

Advertisement

Djokovic told reporters ahead of the tournament in Dubai that he felt good about returning to tennis after the legal saga in Australia surrounding his vaccination status, and he won his first two matches. “It wasn’t really difficult for me to pick up a racket and go out and practice the sport and just play,” he said. “I’m as well prepared as I possibly can be.”

Djokovic remains unvaccinated and has no plans to change that, he has said. He spoke this week about next month’s tournament in Indian Wells, Calif.

Story continues below advertisement

“I can’t enter [the] United States. As of today I’m not able to play. But let’s see what happens,” he told reporters. “Maybe things change in the next few weeks.”

In a recent BBC interview, he clarified his stance on vaccines.

“I was never against vaccination,” he said. “I understand that, globally, everyone is trying to put a big effort into handling this virus. … But I’ve always represented and always supported the freedom to choose what you put into your body, and for me that is essential.”

Advertisement

It’s a belief that has come at a cost. Nadal’s victory in Australia broke what had been a tie with Djokovic and Federer for the most Grand Slam men’s singles championships, and Djokovic is prepared to miss other Grand Slam events if vaccination requirements force him to do so.