“Following the evolution of the situation between Russia and Ukraine, the UEFA president has called an extraordinary meeting of the Executive Committee for 10:00 CET [Central European time, 4 a.m. Eastern time] on Friday 25 February, in order to evaluate the situation and take all necessary decisions,” UEFA said in a statement.

Citing an unnamed person with knowledge of the process, the AP reported that UEFA would move the game. The BBC also reported the decision would come at Friday’s meeting, although UEFA would only confirm Thursday that the executive committee will meet.

Support for moving the May 28 final, the biggest club match on the sport’s calendar, has coalesced in the United Kingdom, with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson among those who have called for the event to be moved from St. Petersburg’s Gazprom Arena. Four English clubs — Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City and Manchester United — are among the final 16 teams in the Champions League competition. Manchester City and Chelsea, which is owned by Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich, played in last year’s final.

Johnson addressed the situation Tuesday as he spoke in the House of Commons to announce sanctions against five Russian banks and three Russian billionaires after Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered troops into two regions in eastern Ukraine. Nadine Dorries, the UK minister responsible for sports, echoed his sentiments.

“I have serious concerns about the sporting events due to be held in Russia, such as the Champions League final, and will discuss with the relevant governing bodies,” Dorries tweeted.

The UEFA executive committee includes Alexander Dyukov, the chief executive of Gazprom, a Russian state-owned energy corporation, who is also president of Zenit St Petersburg and the Russian Football Union. UEFA is also under pressure to drop the $44 million sponsorship deal it has with Gazprom.

The pressure on UEFA has intensified as the conflict in Ukraine has worsened.