After most of the visiting fans had left and what remained was a mass of Hayfield students, a school official spoke into his walkie-talkie.

“All right, let them out,” he said.

With that, 15 varsity basketball players sprinted down a school hallway at full speed and then burst back into the gym, where a celebratory mosh pit was waiting.

“I’ve never seen that many people in this gym,” senior guard Braylon Wheeler said. “This season seems to be bringing a lot of people together, so I’m just happy we can keep it going.”

It was another night to remember in a season full of them for No. 6 Hayfield. With the win over No. 19 South County, the Hawks punched their ticket to the state quarterfinals and extended this dream season into the hallowed days of March.

The Virginia basketball playoffs are structured as such that this game, a region semifinal, matters just as much as the next one. Each region’s champion and finalist make the state quarterfinals, meaning Thursday’s outcome carried season-defining weight for both programs.

Each school has recent state tournament experience. South County (19-6) won the Class 6 title in 2018 and was named co-champion in 2020’s pandemic-shortened playoffs. Hayfield (28-0) is more of a recent power, having parlayed a trip to last year’s state semifinals into a dominant campaign this winter.

Whereas last season’s Hawks team was young and somewhat ahead of schedule, this group has looked like a seasoned power from the start. The Hawks’ average margin of victory is 26 points.

The closest of the Hawks’ 22 regular season wins was an early-December meeting with South County, a four-point margin. On Thursday the team played as if that close win was something to avenge, attacking the Stallions with energy and edginess that produced a quick lead and a few warnings from the referees.

The Hawks did not trail except at 2-0, and they held a double-digit lead for the entirety of the final three quarters.

“We knew that, starting in practice yesterday until the end of this game tonight, we had to be locked in, especially on defense,” junior forward Greg Jones said. “Our defense had to be better than it’s ever been, and it was.”

The Hawks will face Fairfax in the region championship game Saturday before turning their attention to the state bracket and the pursuit of the program’s first Class 6 crown. In theory, the Hawks could ease off the gas and use that game to get some rest, considering their spot in the quarterfinals is already locked up.

In reality, that is unlikely to happen. Not with this team, not in this magical season.