“If you look at our season, it’s been a roller coaster,” Kuzma said. “A pretty deep roller coaster. Starting out 10-3, I think that we might have got ahead of ourselves a little bit in the first group that we had here. We were rolling and felt really, really good. Obviously, had a lot of buzz. And then we just took our foot off the gas a little bit and I think our record kind of really reflects that. We went through some things, went through some injuries, went through covid, just like anybody else in the NBA. Once it kind of went left, it was hard to get it back right and, obviously, needed some changes. For us after the deadline, this is all we got. We know the cards that we’ve been dealt.

“You have to understand that we have enough. … So I believe that we can do it and I believe why not us? So that’s kind of our mind-set.”

The new-look Wizards still haven’t gotten to see the fruits of the trade-deadline deal that sent Spencer Dinwiddie and Davis Bertans to Dallas for Kristaps Porzingis. The former all-star has yet to play due to a bone bruise in his knee and Coach Wes Unseld Jr. said he is still considered day-to-day. The hope was to have him in games before the break, but that didn’t happen. Unseld said he’s doing one-on-one drills and will need to progress to three-on-three and then five-on-five. He hasn’t been ruled out of the back-to-back against the Spurs and at Cleveland on Friday and Saturday, but Porzingis would need to make significant strides quickly.

“I can always hope,” Unseld said, “but I want to make sure that he’s exactly where he needs to be when we reintegrate him into the five-on-five.”

The Wizards went into the break on a 3-2 stretch since the trade deadline with a tweaked hierarchy. Kuzma has averaged 18.2 points, 10 rebounds and six assists since the trade and has been Washington’s best overall player. Not only did the trade affect his responsibilities, but losing Bradley Beal for the season due to wrist surgery left a need for more offense. Kuzma has stepped up, and Porzingis is expected to be a boon, but younger players are getting more opportunities without Dinwiddie, Bertans and Montrezl Harrell. Corey Kispert has started the last five games and averaged 12.2 points in those contests. Rui Hachimura has scored in double figures in four of his last five games, including a season-high 20 in the last game before the break — a win against the Nets. Deni Avdija has averaged 12.4 points and scored in double figures in each of the last five games after accomplishing that in just three of his previous 17 games.

The offense has had better flow of late with more people being involved, something Unseld said needs to continue.

“The ball movement, guys are playing for each other,” Unseld said. “I think that's important. We have to continue with that spirit.”

The biggest concern is on defense. That’s what the Wizards hung their hats on early in the season during that 10-3 start and that’s what Unseld is known for. The team is 21st in defensive rating and is allowing 109.8 points per game. The 113-108 loss to the Pacers on Feb. 16 was a lowlight as Indiana scored 74 points in the paint. The return of Daniel Gafford will help the interior defense, but that’s a priority if the postseason is going to be attainable.

“We have to do a better job defensively,” Unseld said. “The last few games, we've seen some of that. But once again, we have to be consistent in that area. If we're really serious with the remaining 24 games, that has to be part of our identity.

“We talked about it all season. We have to get back to doing it. Not just doing it for a quarter or doing it for a half, trying to do it for the most part of 48 minutes as best we can.”

The sprint is officially on starting Friday. That’s 24 games in 45 days, including six back-to-backs. There’s no time to figure out things along the way. The Wizards must immediately play with purpose if they want to get back to the postseason for a second consecutive season. That’s the message from Unseld.

“That's quite dense,” Unseld said. “When you think about leading up to the break, we had seven back-to-backs on the season. So the games are going to come fast and furious. We can't afford, once again, to try to ease our way into this. We have to come out of the break and put the feet on the ground hopefully with a little bit of momentum.

“That win in Brooklyn hopefully gives us a little momentum, but it’s going to be challenging. There’s some very tough opponents within that stretch. So we’re going to try to do the best we can to get off on the right foot and keep that momentum.”