“If you look at our season, it’s been a roller coaster — a pretty deep roller coaster,” Kuzma said. “Starting out 10-3, I think that we might have got ahead of ourselves a little bit. ... We were rolling and felt really, really good. Obviously had a lot of buzz. And then we just took our foot off the gas a little bit, and I think our record kind of really reflects that. We went through some things, went through some injuries, went through covid — just like anybody else in the NBA. Once it kind of went left, it was hard to get it back right and, obviously, needed some changes.

“For us, after the [trade] deadline, this is all we got. We know the cards that we’ve been dealt. You have to understand that we have enough. … So I believe that we can do it, and I believe, ‘Why not us?’ So that’s kind of our mind-set.”

The new-look Wizards still haven’t gotten to see the fruits of the trade-deadline deal that sent Spencer Dinwiddie and Davis Bertans to Dallas for Kristaps Porzingis. The former all-star has yet to play for Washington because of a bone bruise in his right knee, and Coach Wes Unseld Jr. said he is still day-to-day. Unseld said Porzingis is doing one-on-one drills and will need to progress to three-on-three and then five-on-five. Porzingis hasn’t been ruled out of the Wizards’ back-to-back against the San Antonio Spurs on Friday and at the Cleveland Cavaliers on Saturday, but he would need to make significant strides quickly.

“I can always hope,” Unseld said, “but I want to make sure that he’s exactly where he needs to be when we reintegrate him into the five-on-five.”

The Wizards went into the all-star break with a 3-2 stretch since the trade deadline that included a tweaked hierarchy. Kuzma averaged 18.2 points, 10 rebounds and six assists in those five games and was Washington’s best player. Not only did the trade affect his responsibilities, but losing Bradley Beal for the season to wrist surgery left a need for more offense.

Kuzma has stepped up, and Porzingis is expected to be a boon, but younger players are getting more opportunities without Dinwiddie, Bertans and Montrezl Harrell (who was traded to Charlotte) on the roster. Rookie Corey Kispert started the past five games and averaged 12.2 points. Rui Hachimura has scored in double figures in four of his past five games, including a season-high 20 in the last game before the break — a win at the Brooklyn Nets. Deni Avdija averaged 12.4 points and scored in double figures in each of the past five games after accomplishing that in just three of the previous 17.

The offense has had better flow of late with more people being involved, something Unseld said needs to continue.

“Guys are playing for each other,” he said. “I think that’s important. We have to continue with that spirit.”

The biggest concern is defense. That’s what the Wizards focused on during their hot start, and that’s what Unseld is known for. Washington is 21st in defensive rating and is allowing 109.8 points per game. Its 113-108 loss at Indiana on Feb. 16 was a lowlight: The Pacers scored 74 points in the paint. The return of Daniel Gafford will help the interior defense, but that must be a priority if Washington has postseason aspirations.

“We have to do a better job defensively,” Unseld said. “The last few games, we’ve seen some of that. But once again, we have to be consistent in that area. If we’re really serious with the remaining 24 games, that has to be part of our identity. We talked about it all season. We have to get back to doing it. Not just doing it for a quarter or doing it for a half — trying to do it for the most part of 48 minutes as best we can.”

The sprint is on starting Friday. The Wizards are set to play 24 games in 45 days, including six back-to-backs, before the regular season ends April 10. There’s no time to figure things out along the way. The Wizards must play with purpose if they want to make the postseason for a second consecutive season. That’s the message from Unseld.

“That’s quite dense,” he said of the upcoming schedule. “... The games are going to come fast and furious. We can’t afford, once again, to try to ease our way into this. We have to come out of the break and put our feet on the ground hopefully with a little bit of momentum. That win in Brooklyn hopefully gives us a little momentum, but it’s going to be challenging. There’s some very tough opponents within that stretch. So we’re going to try to do the best we can to get off on the right foot and keep that momentum.”