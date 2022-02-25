“Please, no more war,” Ovechkin said during a four-minute session with reporters after Washington’s practice Friday. “It doesn’t matter who is in the war — Russia, Ukraine, different countries, I think we live in a world, like, we have to live in peace and a great world.”

When asked whether he still supports Putin amid the invasion, Ovechkin said, “he is my president,” adding that he was an athlete and not a politician.

“Well, he is my president,” Ovechkin said. “But … I am not in politics. I am an athlete, and you know, how I said, I hope everything is going to be done soon. It’s hard situation right now for both sides and everything, like how I said, everything I hope is going to be end. I’m not in control of this situation.”

Ovechkin’s wife, children and parents were in Moscow. Ovechkin said it was tough to know whether they would remain there, calling it a “hard question,” because of how rapidly the situation has unfolded. “We will see what is going to happen,” he said.

“My family is over there. Of course I pay attention [to] what’s [happening] out there,” Ovechkin said. “I don’t want to see nobody get hurt, nobody get killed. How I said, I hope it’s going to be over and we’re going to be living in a good world.”

“It is scary moments,” Ovechkin said. “But we can’t do anything. We just hope it going to be end soon and everything is going to be all right.”

Reporters asked to speak with Ovechkin, one of a handful of Russian players on the Capitals, on Thursday. He instead spoke Friday, delivering his comments with a serious tone after taking some time to collect his thoughts.

Washington’s next game is Saturday in Philadelphia against the Flyers.

Ovechkin is one of the NHL’s biggest stars and has long proudly represented his country in international events. He also has long-standing ties to Putin, which have drawn attention through the years.

In 2017, for example, Ovechkin announced that he was organizing a movement to support Putin. His Instagram profile photo is a picture of him with the Russian president.