Noah Scheinerman blasted the puck into the top right corner of the net off a feed from Kam Khazai with 6:21 left in the third period to break a tie and return the crown to the Saxons, who had won the 2019 matchup by a score of 4-2.

In this one, Langley scored both of its goals on the power play, something that has been a strong suit for it all season.

“The team that possesses the puck more tends to win more,” Coach Patrick Keough said. “So our power play is about possess — don’t shoot until it’s the right shot.”

The Saxons took Keough’s advice en route to their first goal midway through the second period. Even though they trailed, they took their time to set up the equalizer. That came when Khazai skated down the left side into the Falcons’ zone, creating a one-on-one with the goalie that he capitalized on.

Langley played a clean game all around, mostly staying out of the penalty box and playing stingy defense, too.

Freshman goaltender Harrison Smith had 20 saves on 21 shots, only letting in a goal with 1:52 left in the first period when Keldon Maoury shot from the slot and Falcons captain Derek Zhou tipped it in.

“I was really nervous when I got that first shot,” Smith said. “… But after that I calmed down, and the rest of the game was all right.”

The Saxons have come to rely on their freshman, who was otherwise stout. “When your team knows their goalie has their back, they play better,” Keough said.

Seeded fifth in the tournament, Langley (6-3-1) took down No. 4 seed Stone Bridge, 7-3, in the first round of the tournament Monday and then ninth-seeded Broad Run, 3-2, to advance to the final. Broad Run had knocked off top-seeded Riverside in the previous round.