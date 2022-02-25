And while the boys captured a third straight state championship, the highlight of Day 1 action may have come from the girls’ race, as Langley, which had not won the event since 1993, upset the Spartans while running to a state-best time of 9:17.86.

“We knew that if we had a great race there was a chance to win. We didn’t expect to run 9:17,” said Elena Pesavento, whose opening leg put the team in a commanding position from the starting gun.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

The Saxons were certainly underdogs against the Spartans. Their best collective effort in 2021 had resulted in a time of 10:20.79, a fourth-place finish at the Region 6D meet. The team of Pesavento, Lila Pesavento, Corinne Jaggard and Lila Waters posted a state-leading time of 9:31 at this season’s Liberty District meet, only to see West Springfield lower it by nine seconds at their Region 6C meet.

“When they ran 9:22, our coach [Andrew Diller] sent [the result] to us,” said Jaggard, a freshman. “We were like 15 seconds behind and didn’t know if we could ever catch up to them.”

Undaunted, the Saxons took command of the race early and held off the Spartans to win.

Story continues below advertisement

The feat was more impressive considering Waters, who specializes in the 1,000 and 1,600, is the only true distance runner among the four. Jaggard and both Pesaventos are long sprinters and will compete in the 4x400 relay Saturday, with Jaggard adding the 500 to her event lineup.

Advertisement

The West Springfield boys’ foursome of Henry Anderson, Sean Cochran, Kyle LaJoye and John O’Donnell had to overcome an early lead by South Lakes, as well as a late surge from Yorktown’s Owen McArdle, to pull off its win. The Spartans finished in 7:53.32 to top Yorktown (Lucas Keith, Jack Blocher, Jack Levine, McArdle) by 2.67 seconds.

In other events at Friday’s Class 5 and Class 6 meet, Northern Virginia athletes struggled. Only two athletes within the area won any of the 12 individual events contested.

Story continues below advertisement

Miles Lanham of Annandale outdistanced South Lakes’ Tyler Benett to win the Class 6 boys’ triple jump at 46 feet 8.5 inches. Viviana Rodriguez of Osbourn Park won the Class 6 girls’ pole vault with a clearance of 11-6.

South Lakes (17) and West Springfield (15) are first and second in the boys’ Class 6 standings. Thomas Dale (28) and Glen Allen (34), both from the Richmond area, lead the Class 6 and 5 girls’ team standings, respectively. Robinson is second in the Class 6 girls’ standings with 14 points.