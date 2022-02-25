By that measure, what happened Friday, with three days to go before MLB has said it will start canceling regular season games, represented something unprecedented: a reason for optimism.

For the first time since the sides began discussing a new CBA in November, they nearly came to an agreement about the details of an entire issue — in this case, draft order.

Now, draft order is just one of a handful of issues in which the sides disagree. Many of the others, such as the competitive balance tax, have been more fraught and convoluted. The players wanted a draft lottery of eight teams, then seven, as a means of reducing the certainty that a losing team will be rewarded with the top pick. The owners agreed to a lottery, but even as late as Friday morning, they had proposed four teams instead.

Exactly where they ended up by Friday night remains unclear, but people familiar with the negotiations said that both sides, during the course of the day, offered changes to the restrictions proposed on how often teams could be in the lottery. Both sides are hopeful they can finish dealing with that issue early Saturday, then build off the first ounce of momentum they have generated in months to get a deal done by Monday.

But even that relative progress came with a reminder of how much has already been lost to this dispute. A spokesman said Friday that MLB has canceled three more days of spring training games, meaning nearly 10 days of the spring training schedule already have been lost. Games will begin March 8, at the earliest, if the sides reach a deal by Monday.

In what could be interpreted as a sign of increased urgency — though no one would say so directly — MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred met with MLBPA head Tony Clark one-on-one Friday afternoon. Manfred had not been in the room for any bargaining sessions since these talks began. Though he was present at Roger Dean Stadium at times this week, his role had been limited to consultation with the owners. Clark and Manfred do not meet often, but a person familiar with their meeting said they discussed ways to move the negotiation process forward.

One way to move the process forward would be to negotiate more often and for longer. And that did take place Friday. The sides met three times in addition to Manfred’s meeting with Clark. They met well past sunset, which they hadn’t this week. And though draft order was the focus of the day’s efforts, multiple people involved in the negotiations said they discussed a wide range of issues, as they have all week — meaning that, however far apart they may be on all the other issues, their discussions are not starting from square one.