Expansion teams typically bubble with good vibes and unrealistic hopes, but Charlotte Coach Miguel Ángel Ramírez kept it real two weeks ago.

With his roster still taking shape, Ramirez said, “Right now, we’re screwed.”

A very transparent Miguel Ángel Ramírez today gave a press conference and gave us squad updates, injuries, and season expectations



That has not dampened enthusiasm in the Queen City, where more than 65,000 tickets have been sold for the March 5 home opener against the Los Angeles Galaxy at Bank of America Stadium.

The MLS attendance record for a stand-alone regular season game was in 2019 with a crowd of 72,548 for Atlanta United — which on Sunday is expecting some 70,000 for its opener against Sporting Kansas City at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Here’s what else to know as a new MLS season kicks off …

A new home for Nashville …

MLS’s pace of expansion is matched by the christening of stadiums designed for soccer. The latest is in Nashville, where the third-year club has left the NFL venue for new digs at the fairgrounds three miles south of downtown.

With a capacity of 30,000, it will become the largest MLS-designed stadium. At that size, Nashville will gain prime status for hosting special events, such as an All-Star Game and international matches.

Because the new facility will not open until May 1, Nashville SC will play its first eight matches on the road.

… but not for New York City FC

While MLS beams with pride about new stadiums, the situation in New York remains an embarrassment. MLS Cup champion New York City FC can’t escape Yankee Stadium, an arrangement that was supposed to be temporary when the team was launched in 2015.

Proposals for a new venue have come and gone, and because of scheduling conflicts this year, NYCFC will play 10 home games in the Bronx; six at another baseball stadium, Citi Field in Queens; and one at Red Bull Arena in Harrison, N.J., home to the archival New York Red Bulls.

The other 2021 trophy winner, the New England Revolution, which captured the Supporters’ Shield with the best regular season record, has also failed to find a new home closer to Boston after 26 years at the NFL venue in Foxborough, Mass.

The word of the day is ‘precontract’

Toronto FC’s acquisition of Italian winger Lorenzo Insigne introduced a soccer-centric term probably unfamiliar to casual fans: precontract.

When a player’s deal is within six months of expiring, they are free to negotiate with a new team. Even if a deal is struck, however, they can’t leave until the current pact is finished.

So Insigne will continue playing for Napoli in Serie A, where he has starred since 2012, until the MLS secondary transfer window opens in early July.

“If we establish good ideas as a team, then of course when a great player like Lorenzo arrives, it’s really easy for him to step right in and take a leading role,” Coach Bob Bradley said.

New England goalkeeper Matt Turner, a U.S. national team member, also signed a precontract, with Arsenal in the Premier League, which he will join this summer. D.C. used the same mechanism to add Greek attacker Taxiarchis Fountas, though the club is hopeful Rapid Vienna will allow him to leave early (for a fee).

Americans abroad

Turner is among several prominent Americans heading overseas, but unlike his situation, which did not involve a transfer fee, others were sold for notable figures. It’s a sign MLS has fully entered the global ecosystem of player movement.

Dallas collected $20 million from German club Augsburg for striker Ricardo Pepi, 19, and Orlando got more than $9 million from English side West Bromwich Albion for striker Daryl Dike, 21.

D.C. received $7.35 million from Germany’s Wolfsburg for winger Kevin Paredes, 18. Colorado defender Auston Trusty, 23, and Atlanta defender George Bello, 20, were sold for $2 million apiece to Arsenal and Germany’s Arminia Bielefeld, respectively.

NYCFC midfielder James Sands, 21, was loaned to Glasgow Rangers until June 2023, at which time the Scottish club is likely to acquire him full-time for a transfer fee.

Returning stateside: U.S. national team veteran DeAndre Yedlin, who, after seven years in Europe, the last with Galatasaray, signed with Miami.

Toronto reinvents itself

Perhaps no team had a bigger winter than Toronto, which, after five years of prosperity and three championship appearances, went over the cliff last season and finished second to last in the overall standings.

Attempting to rebound from its stunning fall, the organization hired Bradley, one of U.S. soccer’s most accomplished coaches, and signed Insigne to the largest contract in MLS history ($15 million per season).

It also bought out high-priced striker Jozy Altidore, who landed in New England, and added Mexican national team defender Carlos Salcedo.

A bolder age in Dallas

Dallas has built its reputation on developing young players, then sending many of them to Europe. Its success on the field, though, has been spotty (one MLS Cup appearance in 26 seasons).

This winter, Dallas took a bolder approach by acquiring, instead of just nurturing, talent. It traded for U.S. national team winger Paul Arriola from D.C. for up to $2.3 million in allocation money — a league record — and signed Argentine winger Alan Velasco from Independiente for a club-high $7 million.

For these coaches, the moment has arrived

Five individuals involved in the U.S. game for years will get their first shot as an MLS head coach. Ezra Hendrickson, an assistant with three clubs over 12 years, takes over Chicago and becomes the league’s third active Black head coach.

Pat Noonan, an MLS and U.S. national team assistant over eight years, received the Cincinnati job, and Nico Estévez left U.S. Coach Gregg Berhalter’s side to oversee Dallas.

Longtime midfielder Paulo Nagamura shifted from lower-flight coaching to handle Houston, and Steve Cherundolo, a former U.S. national team defender and 2021 Hall of Fame inductee, takes the helm at Los Angeles FC.

Bruce Arena at 70

While several coaches cut their teeth, New England’s Bruce Arena, 70, enters his 45th season in the profession — a career that began with the University of Virginia in 1978.

In MLS circles, he is tied with the late Sigi Schmid for most regular season victories (240) and holds the record for most championships (five), coach of year awards (four) and Supporters’ Shields (four).

Last year, the Revolution set a league record for points (73) and seemed poised for its first MLS Cup crown before stumbling in the Eastern Conference semifinals. The return of designated players Carles Gil, Gustavo Bou and Adam Buksa bodes well.

A new look for MLS

MLS teams have gotten away from signing stars late in their twilight. Instead, they have tapped into Latin America’s younger market and, at times, acquired players with both established portfolios and — they hope — a lot left in the tank.

Atlanta turned to Argentina, acquiring 20-year-old attacker Thiago Almada from Velez Sarsfield for an MLS-record $16 million.

Chicago went for Xherdan Shaqiri, a 30-year-old Swiss midfielder who has played for Bayern Munich, Inter Milan and Liverpool, among others. The Fire paid French club Lyon a club-record $7.5 million for the three-time World Cup player.

The Los Angeles Galaxy added Douglas Costa, a 31-year-old Brazilian whose career has passed through Bayern Munich and Juventus.

Saying goodbye

Three players who captured the hearts of MLS fan bases have moved on.

Chris Wondolowski, the famed San Jose striker, retired after 17 seasons with an MLS-record 171 goals, an MVP trophy and two scoring titles.

Diego Valeri, Portland’s most beloved player since the Timbers joined the league in 2011, returned to his boyhood club in Argentina, Lanus, after nine seasons, an MLS championship and an MVP award.

And Federico Higuaín retired after 10 years in MLS, the first eight with Columbus. He then played most of one season with D.C., followed by a year-plus in Miami, where he joined his famous brother, Gonzalo.

Axel Kei at 14

While the league bid farewell to notable older players, it welcomed its youngest: Real Salt Lake forward Axel Kei, who was 14 years 15 days when, in January, he signed a homegrown contract, breaking the record held since 2004 by Freddy Adu.

Kei was born in Ivory Coast but raised in Brazil, where his father played pro soccer. He moved to San Diego in 2017 before joining RSL’s academy.

Unlike Adu, who at that time had nowhere to develop except with D.C.’s senior squad, Kei will be brought along slowly with Real Monarchs, RSL’s third-division squad.

What the World Cup means for MLS

It’s a World Cup year, which usually means MLS must make midseason adjustments to avoid losing players for a long stretch and being overshadowed by FIFA’s summer spectacle.

This year, though, the tournament will take place in November and December, cooler months in host Qatar. Now, European leagues are the ones facing midseason interruptions.