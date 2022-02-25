Things have been different this season. Owusu’s offensive game has dipped; she is averaging just 13.7 points, more than four fewer than last season. Her shooting percentage, rebounds and assists are all at career lows. And Owusu has missed games because of injury (sprained ankle) for the first time in her collegiate career.

Story continues below advertisement

Despite her struggles, No. 13 Maryland (20-7, 12-4 Big Ten) maintains championship aspirations, and a healthy and productive Owusu is central to those hopes. But before the Terrapins can think about a national title, they first wrap up the regular season with No. 10 Indiana (19-6, 11-4) coming to Xfinity Center on Friday.

Advertisement

“Everyone gets to a point where they have ups and downs or kind of gets in a slump,” Owusu said. “I’m not trying to think about it too much because I love basketball. Whether I come out and have two points or 20 points, I’m still going to love the game at the end of the day.”

So what does a gym rat do when things aren’t going well? Simply go back to the lab. Owusu threw herself into the rehab process when she missed four games.

Coach Brenda Frese brought her off the bench in her first game back — Sunday’s loss at Michigan — and she still wasn’t herself. Owusu looked rusty, and the ankle wasn’t quite 100 percent. The loss cost Maryland a chance to keep control of the Big Ten, but the fact that the team has remained in the hunt despite losing Faith Masonius for the year, not having Diamond Miller for a long stretch and working through Owusu’s struggles is a testament to the talent Frese has accrued.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Getting Owusu back to playing like herself will only benefit the Terps in the postseason.

“I had a moment where it was kind of frustrating,” Owusu said, “but I think I was able to reel myself in and just let myself know that it’s okay to go in a slump and that no matter what I still have to come out and play my hardest for my team and for myself.”

There were some positives that came from the injury. Owusu’s absence allowed freshman Shyanne Sellers, who already was in the rotation, to start and gain more confidence. Frese called Sellers their best defensive stopper, which is impressive on a roster that includes Miller and Angel Reese.

Owusu’s move to a reserve role, for now, has allowed her to gain a different perspective.

Story continues below advertisement

“I wouldn’t say it’s too bad,” Owusu said about coming off the bench. “I think the game has actually slowed down for me a bit. Just watching the game from the bench … it helps anyone just seeing how the game is being played, how the other team is playing it, how the refs are playing it. So I don’t think it’s a bad thing.

Advertisement

“It allows me to come in even hungrier when I get into the game ready to play.”

Friday’s game against the Hoosiers provides Owusu another chance to rediscover her game — and the Terps an opportunity to establish some momentum heading into the postseason.

“It’s extremely exciting to know that we have someone like her in our pocket,” Miller said. “A lot of teams are not blessed to have an Ashley Owusu on their team. So it is encouraging that once when she does come back 100 percent that we’re not going to be missing a beat. So that’s exciting.”

Story continues below advertisement

Frese noted that she and the coaching staff have been cognizant of the mental drain on the roster. She already has a short rotation that has missed Owusu, Masonius, Miller and Katie Benzan for stretches. The team didn’t collapse after early losses to North Carolina State, Stanford and South Carolina — all ranked in top three at the time — before Big Ten losses to Indiana, Michigan and Ohio State. Six of the Terps’ seven losses came against teams currently ranked in the top 10. Then there was the emotional toil from Frese losing her father to prostate cancer at midseason.

Advertisement

Frese said her staff has sought to create a healthy balance between hard practice time and down time so players don’t get burned out.

The singular goal all season has been to complete the mission of winning the national title after the disappointment of last spring. A healthy Owusu is crucial to that goal.

“We’ve had so many things happen this year that they’re really just resilient,” Frese said. “Anytime you can get someone back healthy and as talented as Ashley and get her back into the space of where she was playing at the level she was playing at 100 percent, that’s a wild card that we haven’t had for a while.