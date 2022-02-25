Neither team was particularly adept at getting stops in combining for a staggering 310 points, with the Wizards shooting 54.6 percent from the field and the Spurs hitting on 54.3 percent.

The Wizards (27-32), down 130-122 with a little more than a minute left in regulation, closed with an 8-0 run sparked by a Deni Avdija steal in the backcourt. Spurs all-star Dejounte Murray and the Wizards’ Kyle Kuzma each missed potential game-winners in the final seconds of regulation.

“Overall, the second half, I thought our defensive intensity was better; obviously wasn’t great,” Unseld said. “They scored 157 points. Some areas we talked about before. … You’re not going to win too many games like that. They didn’t hurt us from three. … Points in the paint, offensive rebounds and obviously second-half turnovers really put you in a deficit.”

The first extra period had elite shot-making from both sides — Lonnie Walker and Murray for the Spurs; Corey Kispert, Kuzma and Raul Neto for the Wizards. A Neto layup in traffic tied the game at 145 with 18.3 seconds remaining, where it stayed into the second overtime.

The Wizards finally started missing by that point, and San Antonio’s eight-point run sealed the deal. By the time Neto (22 points, nine assists) hit a late three-pointer, the Wizards were reduced to fouling.

Kuzma continued his strong run of play with a game-high 36 points, seven assists and eight rebounds. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope hit three three-pointers in the first quarter and finished with 24 points.

“It’s just a whole lot of no defense on both ends,” Kuzma said. “But we did a great job, honestly, of just competing. … Boxing out, gambling, just those little things. That’s all. But I think overall you can’t be mad. Played three overtimes. Was it three overtimes? Two? It felt like three.”

Murray continued his fantastic season with another triple double — 31 points, 13 rebounds, 14 assists. Keldon Johnson led the Spurs (24-36) with 32 points and Jakob Poeltl finished with 28 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists.

Here’s what to know from the Wizards’ loss:

Porzingis remains out

The Wizards remained without Kristaps Porzingis, who has yet to make his debut since being acquired at the trade deadline. He continues to deal with a bone bruise in his right knee. Unseld said he came back from the break playing one-on-one and has to progress to full-contact five-on-five.

“He’s here, he’s in the fold, just itching to get him out there,” Unseld said. “But we’re not going to rush that. Right now he’s still day-to-day. He’s progressing nicely. Doing a little bit more each day, which is a positive sign, but we don’t want to get overeager and jump the gun, so to speak. When he’s ready and gets the clearance from medical staff, we’ll ramp up accordingly and get him in the fold.”

Gafford starts

Center Daniel Gafford was back in the starting lineup, yet another tweak to his role. He was the starter most of the season until Thomas Bryant returned from injury, and then Unseld shortened the center rotation to Bryant and Montrezl Harrell. The trade deadline moved Harrell out of the mix, but then Gafford missed time with covid-19. He had played 13 minutes in the last game before the all-star break.

Bryant tweaked an ankle in practice this week and played just 15 minutes.

“Took him longer to get back in the ramp-up than we anticipated,” Unseld said about Gafford. “But he’s looked good. … Use both those guys. They’re different players, but it gives you a different dynamic. We saw earlier in the season Gaff’s ability to protect the rim. He’s a rim threat, rim roller. Puts a lot of pressure on the defense. That opens up a lot of things.”

Gafford said of getting limited playing time, “It was tough.”

“There was a lot of frustration,” he said. “But at the end of day, I wanted to be a good teammate. So I didn’t want to wear my feelings on my sleeve. There was times where I did, but at the end of day, I can’t bring that negativity around the team. So I apologized to the team for that.”

Reunited Utes

Kuzma and Poeltl were both freshman on the 2014-15 Utah team coached by Larry Krystkowiak. Poeltl was a starter and Kuzma averaged just 8.1 minutes per game on a team that advanced to the NCAA regional semifinals.