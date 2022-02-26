Washington hit a low point in its latest up-and-down run on Saturday, losing to a Flyers team that sat in the basement of the Metropolitan Division entering the game. Washington was coming off Thursday’s ugly 4-1 loss to the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden. The Capitals have an upcoming three-game homestand, which starts on Monday against Toronto.

The Capitals are 8-11-2 in 2022.

“We got to start finding our game,” said Carl Hagelin. “We got to go on a run where we play well game in, game out. We can’t have one good game, one average game, one bad game, one good game. We got to find that consistency. If we do that, we’ll be fine. But it’s time to find it.”

Washington’s rocky goaltending situation has been the story of the season for a team that quickly has found itself in a downward spiral. Saturday, the narrative continued, with Ilya Samsonov back in the spotlight yet again.

Claude Giroux gave the Flyers a 1-0 lead 11 seconds into the game off a drop pass from the high slot. It was the first shot of the game. The Flyers quickly doubled their lead by the end of the opening frame after Cam Atkinson scored off an odd-man rush. Atkinson’s goal was off a rolling puck and he beat Samsonov short side.

The Capitals weren’t providing Samsonov with much support in front, but Samsonov did himself little favors.

After the Flyers went up 2-0, T.J. Oshie, who was playing in his second game after his injury on Jan. 15, cut the Flyers’ lead in half with 13:07 left in the second period. Oshie’s score was on the power play past Flyers goaltender Carter Hart and was his sixth goal of the season.

Washington started generating more pressure in the third, but failed to find the equalizer.

“It’s unacceptable for us,” defenseman John Carlson said. “We expect a lot better … there’s no panic but we owe it to each other to go on a run. We know how tight things are and how much things can change quickly. We feel urgency, but I wouldn’t call it panic.”

Samsonov made a couple big saves to keep the game within reach, but early errors were too much to overcome. Samsonov’s afternoon got off to a rough start even before the game. The netminder left warm-ups early after he got stung off a shot from one of his own teammates. He got checked out and was cleared to make his scheduled start.

Samsonov has yet to have any major injuries this season. There have been a couple tweaks, but he has yet to miss games.

Pheonix Copley was Samsonov’s backup Saturday with Vitek Vanecek still on injured reserve. Vanecek has been out since Feb. 1 with an upper-body injury.

Here is what to know from the Capitals’ loss:

Schultz out, Kempny in

Defenseman Justin Schultz did not play after the team said he took a maintenance day on Friday. Schultz was on the ice for warm-ups on Saturday, but did not take any line rushes. Michal Kempny took Schultz’s place in the lineup.

Schultz played Thursday night in New York after he was injured Feb. 15 against Nashville. Schultz had replaced Carlson on the Capitals’ top power play unit in New York after Washington’s special teams woes continued. With Schultz out on Saturday, Carlson was back in his normal spot on the first power-play unit.

No forward corps changes

Despite Washington’s offensive struggles on Thursday against the Rangers, Laviolette opted to keep the same forward lines intact for Saturday’s matchup against the Flyers. Washington felt like it had ample shots on goal, but just couldn’t capitalize.

The Capitals only avoided a shutout against the Rangers because of Alex Ovechkin’s late goal.

Saturday, Daniel Sprong remained a healthy scratch for the second-straight game. Rookies Joe Snively and Connor McMichael remained in. Snively has been averaging just under 12 minutes in his 11 appearances this season. He had a nice chance all alone in front of the net midway through the second period but Hart made the save.

McMichael has mainly skated on the third line with Lars Eller. His last goal was Feb. 10 against Montreal.

Wilson fighting

Tom Wilson fought for the fourth time this season. After a fairly quiet few months of the season, Wilson has fought twice in the last two weeks. Saturday, Wilson did not instigate the fight with Zack MacEwen in the first period.

MacEwen didn’t like Wilson’s hit on him near the Capitals’ bench and proceeded to drop the gloves and go after an unassuming Wilson. Wilson, who looked like he wanted no part of the fight, quickly had to drop the gloves as well. Both players got fighting majors, but MacEwen was dinged for the extra minor penalty for roughing — not instigating.