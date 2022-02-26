Agents usually prefer that their players have a trainer and other specialists nearby to get maximum performance. Some prefer that their clients wait until their college workouts. It will still be interesting to see how many draft prospects go through the workouts. What happens this year in Indianapolis could set the stage for combines down the road.

Let’s look ahead and see what is on the agenda for the week.

Deep running back draft: Some general managers and scouts think running back is the best position in this draft. Some believe there will still be quality running backs available as late as the fifth round.

As always, there is a good chance a running back won’t be taken in the first round. Recent history has shown teams happily waiting until the second and third rounds. Instead, they focus on quarterbacks, edge rushers, offensive tackles and cornerbacks in the first round.

This year’s running back class will have a big impact on the unrestricted free agent market, which has been financially good to running backs over the past couple of years. Two years ago, the top unrestricted free agent running back made $8 million a year. Most people around the league think none will see more than $6 million this offseason.

Another good year for wide receivers: It wasn’t long ago that some experts felt a top-tier receiver wasn’t necessary for a team to reach the Super Bowl. Not anymore. Look how receivers have helped change teams’ fortunes in Cincinnati, Kansas City and Dallas, among others.

It will be interesting to see if the top receivers will run and show their talents this week in Indianapolis. Receivers have been great in the past several drafts.

There might not be a receiver in the top 10 of this year’s draft, but at least five will go in the first round. Heading the list are Garrett Wilson from Ohio State, Drake London from USC and Treylon Burks from Arkansas.

Shakiness at the quarterback position: After a few great years for quarterbacks, this draft isn’t as rich. Three could go in the first round, but teams in need will certainly be studying the entire field closely.

One weird twist: Most teams are likely to rate the first four quarterbacks differently. We’ll see if that changes as the draft draws near. Pitt’s Kenny Pickett could be the highest quarterback taken, but only a team’s desperate need will put him in the top 10. Matt Corral from Mississippi should be outside the top 10. And while Liberty’s Malik Willis improved his stock at the Senior Bowl, he’d be helped by a good throwing session at the combine. North Carolina’s Sam Howell also needs a good week to see if he can climb up from the bottom of the first round.

Not as many first-round underclassmen: Normally, teams figure there is an abundance of underclassmen loading up the first round. The number usually exceeds 20 in most drafts. This year there may be as few as 17 in the first round. The draft is loaded with plenty of seniors, including several who went back to school for an extra year after the coronavirus upended schedules.

As few as five underclassmen could go in the top 10. That means general managers and scouts have a lot to sort out at the combine and in the school workouts.

Sorting out the top five picks: The question at the top of the draft is whether teams will most covet offensive tackles, edge rushers or safety Kyle Hamilton from Notre Dame. A lot of teams need offensive line help. Evan Neal from Alabama, Ikem Ekwonu from North Carolina State and Charles Cross from Mississippi State are among the top offensive linemen available. They are competing against edge rushers Aidan Hutchinson of Michigan, Kayvon Thibodeaux of Oregon and George Karlaftis of Purdue for top selections.

Veteran trade talk: One of the great parts of going to the combine is seeing general managers sitting in restaurants across the table from each other and trying to figure out which trade conversations were happening.

Teams in need of a veteran quarterback will eagerly meet with those that are willing to part with one. The list this year includes Carson Wentz of the Indianapolis Colts, Jimmy Garoppolo of the San Francisco 49ers, Deshaun Watson of the Houston Texans and Sam Darnold of the Carolina Panthers, among others.

Aaron Rodgers: By the end of next week, we will know what Rodgers wants to do with the Green Bay Packers. He wants them to keep his favorite target around, using the franchise tag on Davante Adams.

But if Rodgers doesn’t get what he wants, he could ask to get out. That puts the Denver Broncos and others in play to see if they can acquire Rodgers in a trade. He continues to be the biggest NFL story of the offseason, and a decision is coming soon.

Rule changes: The NFL’s compensation committee will hold its first meeting of the offseason to see what rule changes could be afoot. The group will discuss potential changes to the overtime rules. They will discuss taunting. And they will review what coaches and general managers sent them to see what other changes might be needed.

There may not be any decisions, but the talks will happen.