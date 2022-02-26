As many as a dozen leagues could send multiple teams to the field of 68, which creates intrigue throughout a conference tournament. When a No. 10 seed in a power conference pushes its way into the league semifinals, or the one team with a resume worthy of an at-large bid in a mid-major sputters, the specter of bid snatching emerges.

The concept will be revisited plenty in the next two weeks, but it’s worth a try to identify the teams capable of a surprise push in advance.

Virginia Tech (ACC). The Hokies (17-11, 9-8) are a metrics darling, largely because they pounded a lot of teams early (thus improving their efficiency numbers) and have taken a bunch of close losses. But they haven’t dropped many games of late.

Virginia Tech has won seven of eight and closes the regular season against Miami, Louisville and Clemson. Keve Aluma and the Hokies lack high-end victories, but they could make a deep run in an ACC lacking a dominant team other than Duke.

The Cavaliers don’t play the elite defense they normally do, but they are content with a methodical tempo. For years, the drawback of Virginia’s low-possession games was it invited solid-but-still-lesser teams to stick around with the Cavaliers. Now the roles are reversed, and Virginia’s comfort and poise in close games could help it make a run in Brooklyn.

It wouldn’t hurt to land a top-four seed. That’s going to require beating Florida State and Louisville and getting some help from elsewhere (particularly opponents of Miami, North Carolina and Wake Forest).

South Carolina (SEC). The Gamecocks (17-10, 8-7) have finished with a winning league record in four of the last six seasons and landed just one NCAA berth in that span. Snagging two of their final three (against Alabama, Missouri and Auburn) would make it five times in seven years.

Frank Martin’s bunch has won four in a row and seven out of 10, but the good play has translated into just a pair of Quadrant 1 victories (LSU at home and at Texas A&M). In other words, there’s work to do, and it may require three impressive victories in the SEC tournament. But if there’s a surprise team lurking in the land where it just means more, the Gamecocks are probably it.

Colorado (Pac-12). Kindly ignore Thursday’s loss at home against Arizona State, which really has become the joker in the power conference deck over the last month. The Buffaloes (18-10, 10-8) had won five in a row, exactly the sort of growth coach Tad Boyle probably hoped for from a young team that lost a lot from last year’s 23-9 squad.

Weird things tend to happen in the Pac-12, where Colorado (2012) and Oregon (2019) both won four games in four days within the last decade to land an NCAA berth and Oregon State navigated its way to a title as a No. 5 seed last season (it only had to play three games in an 11-team field with Arizona ineligible). These Buffaloes, however, must contend with a stacked top three, which mutes any optimism about bid thievery on the Left Coast.

St. Bonaventure (Atlantic 10). The defending A-10 champs are veteran laden, and they seemed bored at times with the chore of navigating the regular season. A covid pause didn’t help, and it’s always fair to wonder if a famously shallow rotation is a hindrance.

(In fairness, it sure wasn’t an issue last year, when the Bonnies’ bench accounted for 9.8 percent of their minutes. This year, it’s a downright robust 12 percent, according to KenPom.com).

St. Bonaventure (18-7, 10-4) has won six in a row to get into position to land a top-four seed and fulfill the preseason hype surrounding the program. The bad news? Only two of those triumphs, a sweep of Saint Louis, came against teams with a winning record. That said, guard Kyle Lofton is capable of carrying the Bonnies to an A-10 title, and regular season A-10 champs had a poor recent history in the league tournament before last season.

UNLV (Mountain West). The Runnin’ Rebels (17-11, 9-6) have, outside of a misstep at Air Force, beaten up on the bottom half of their league. They also swept Colorado State, with Bryce Hamilton’s 45-point effort on the road one of the season’s best individual outings.

UNLV plays its conference tournament in its own building, and the relative parity of the league’s top four teams means pretty much any path through the event will be equal in difficulty. And in the slowest-paced conference in league play per KenPom, maybe there will be a little extra bracket carnage.

Northern Iowa (Missouri Valley). It will be hard to be a bid snatcher if the Panthers (17-10, 13-4) win the Valley, which they would with a defeat of Loyola Chicago on Saturday. This also assumes Loyola could end up landing an at-large, which is possible but not as likely as it seemed a month ago.

Northern Iowa has won eight of nine since suffering back-to-back overtime losses to Valparaiso and Drake, and it seems overdue to claim Arch Madness for the first time since 2016. The Panthers are the best bet to spoil Atlantic 10-bound Loyola’s MVC swan song.

Belmont (Ohio Valley). It’s a bit harder to suggest this in a serious manner after the Bruins lost, 76-43, at Murray State on Thursday. Nonetheless, Belmont (24-6, 14-3) had won 10 in a row, and all of its losses have come against teams with at least 19 victories.

Two of those setbacks came against Murray State, which is 27-2 and a victory away from a perfect run through the Ohio Valley. The Racers are a good bet to land an at-large if they need it, and Belmont is the second-best team in the league. Perhaps the third time would be the charm for Nick Muszynski and the Bruins.

From first to worst

Last year’s two notable bid snatchers were Georgetown and Oregon State. There were glimmers of hope from Oregon State, which had won three of four before its three-day run at the Pac-12 tournament in Las Vegas. The Hoyas had been playing better, but were still 9-12 heading into their four-day burst in the Big East tournament.

Little has gone right for either program since last March. Georgetown (6-21, 0-16 Big East) has lost a school-record 17 games in a row, and probably its best remaining chance to end the skid slipped away Thursday in a 68-65 loss at home to DePaul.

Yet it is possible things are every bit as bad in Corvallis, where the Beavers (3-23, 1-15) have dropped 13 in a row since picking off Utah just before New Year’s. They did, however, nearly pull off a titanic surprise Thursday, pushing Southern California to double overtime before falling.

One common thread: Dreadful defense. Georgetown is 220th out of 358 Division I teams in KenPom’s adjusted defensive efficiency rankings. Oregon State is 294th.

Six to watch this weekend

No. 4 Purdue at Michigan State (Saturday, noon, ESPN): The host Spartans (18-9, 9-7 Big Ten) have lost five of six and were smoked by 26 at Iowa on Tuesday. They’re not in danger of missing the postseason, but it’s looking less and less like they’ll stay there long. Jaden Ivey and the Boilermakers (24-4, 13-4) could make it a tough afternoon in East Lansing.

No. 6 Kentucky at No. 18 Arkansas (Saturday, 2 p.m., CBS): What an opportunity for the Razorbacks (22-6, 11-4 SEC), who have almost aced their loaded February schedule. Arkansas is 6-1 with a one-point loss at Alabama this month, and the Wildcats (23-5, 12-3) have proved vulnerable at times away from Rupp Arena.

No. 3 Auburn at No. 17 Tennessee (Saturday, 4 p.m., ESPN): There was a time this was a juicy matchup because Tigers Coach Bruce Pearl would be returning to Knoxville. Now, it’s just a matchup of two of the SEC’s best. Auburn (25-3, 13-2) bounced back from a one-point loss at Florida, while Tennessee (20-7, 11-4) has won nine of its past 11.

No. 5 Kansas at No. 10 Baylor (Saturday, 8 p.m., ESPN): The Jayhawks (23-4, 12-2 Big 12) go for the season sweep of the Bears (23-5, 11-4) in Waco. It surely won’t be as comfortable for Kansas as the 83-59 rout of Baylor was on Feb. 5. The Bears will need to improve their interior defense after allowing the Jayhawks to shoot 64.3 percent from two-point range in the first meeting.

No. 1 Gonzaga at No. 23 Saint Mary’s (Saturday, 10 p.m., ESPN): The Zags can polish off another perfect run through the West Coast Conference. They enter with a 24-2 record and a 17-game winning streak, but the Gaels (23-6, 11-3) have a history of making life difficult for Mark Few’s team. It hasn’t happened in a while, though; Gonzaga has won seven consecutive meetings since dropping the 2019 WCC final.