“It’s fantastic, but I am not blind,” Losada said. “I know we need to improve in a few things. The guys know. It’s always a lot better and you are in a more comfortable situation when you need to fix things after a 3-0 win than after losing. The idea is to keep on growing.”

Story continues below advertisement

Ecuadoran striker Michael Estrada celebrated his league debut with two goals and his second-half replacement, Ola Kamara, added one a moment after entering as United pulled away before an announced crowd of 16,395 at Audi Field.

Advertisement

“It was important for us to start the season off right,” wing back Julian Gressel said. “We certainly did that with the result. Three-nil [is] convincing but the game wasn’t the prettiest, which is okay. It’s the first game. You’re trying to get the rust off a little bit.”

Estrada converted a penalty kick in the 37th minute and scored from distance on a redirected shot seconds before halftime. Kamara, MLS’s co-leading scorer last year, stretched the lead in the 65th minute.

Story continues below advertisement

“For him to get the two goals, it’s great,” wing back Brad Smith said. “And then you’ve got Ola coming in, as well. That’s massive for us to have both those guys available.”

Charlotte thought it had gone ahead in the 19th minute when Christian Ortiz headed in Alan Franco’s chipped cross, but video review caught Ortiz offside. Even so, it was an alarming moment for United, which needed to remain vigilant against Charlotte’s dangerous forays.

Advertisement

Amid controversy, United went ahead in the 37th minute. Griffin Yow, a 19-year-old attacker, ripped a 16-yard shot. Maybe four yards away, Charlotte’s Brandt Bronico had a split-second to react. He turned his body and the ball struck his upper arm, which was tucked in.

Story continues below advertisement

It was far from an intentional act but referee Victor Rivas awarded a penalty. The play was checked by video assistant referee Carol Anne Chenard, who didn’t recommend an on-field review. Estrada converted.

United doubled the lead in the final seconds of the half — and again, a turning Charlotte player had a role in it. Estrada fired a rising shot from 23 yards. Christian Fuchs turned away from the flighted ball, which struck him in the back and floated over goalkeeper Kristjan Kahlina.

Fortune turned United’s way again. Gressel whipped in a low cross that Kahlina attempted to punch out of danger. The ball caromed off Kamara and into the net — a minute after the Norwegian striker had entered.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Kamara, the subject of trade talks because he’s in the final year of his contract, missed most of preseason because of health and safety protocols.

The fortuitous bounces continued in the 69th minute when Yordy Reyna’s angled shot hit the far post and caromed back to Bill Hamid.

“The second half we were the fittest team and we never changed our game plan,” Losada said. “We went out to score the third one, and when we scored the third one, we want to go for the fourth. That’s the way we want to play. That’s the D.C. United way.”

Here’s what else to know about the match:

Canouse out with groin injury

Defensive midfielder Russell Canouse, a projected starter entering his sixth season, was sidelined with a groin injury suffered in training late in the week. There is no firm timetable for his return, but he is probably out at least two weeks. Drew Skundrich, in his second season, replaced Canouse.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Forward Nigel Robertha is recovering from a hamstring strain and might be in uniform next Saturday in Cincinnati.

Rookie receives visa

French midfielder Sofiane Djeffal, a second-round draft pick from Oregon State who impressed in training camp, received his work visa late Friday and entered in the 65th minute.

Had he received it earlier, he probably would have started, but because he wasn’t assured of being eligible, he trained with the second unit.

Loudoun United attacker Azaad Liadi, who spent preseason with the first team, was also on the game-day roster via a four-day loan from the second-division affiliate. He entered in the 81st minute.

Eyeing another Ecuadoran

United has rekindled interest in acquiring Joao Rojas, 24, an Ecuadoran national team attacker who has played five seasons for Emelec, three people close to the team said.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

The sides were in serious transfer talks early in the offseason before things cooled. He is among several players on United’s watch list.

Losada said the team is in the market for two attackers, a defensive midfielder and a backup goalkeeper. As part of its search, it’s aiming to sign a third designated player this spring or summer.

Commissioner in house

MLS Commissioner Don Garber attended the D.C. match after witnessing the Philadelphia-Minnesota afternoon game in Chester, Pa. He will be in Orlando on Sunday for Montreal’s visit.

Charlotte’s visit