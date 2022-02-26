The lead was four when she came back (wearing a different number), and the home crowd came to life with her return. And while her offensive output was muted the rest of the way, she delivered crucial rebounds and a steal to help No. 13 Maryland to a 67-64 win over No. 10 Indiana.

The win in the regular season finale left Maryland at 21-7 and 13-4 in the Big Ten. The Terps are no worse than the No. 4 seed in next week’s conference tournament and could finish as high as No. 2. Either way, they earned a double-bye.

“This team is battle-tested,” said Frese, whose regular rotation was short junior guard Ashley Owusu, who missed the game with an illness. “They didn’t even flinch when the game was close there. They’ve been through all these kind of matchups, and right now they’re one of the best teams in the country.”

Indiana (20-6, 11-5) trimmed the Maryland lead to one after a three-pointer by Hoosiers guard Nicole Cardano-Hillary with 34.4 seconds remaining, but a floater by guard Katie Benzan extended the lead to three. Indiana had a last-second three-point attempt by Cardano-Hillary, but Reese’s defense affected the shot, and it landed short.

Reese finished with 20 points and 16 rebounds, guard Diamond Miller scored 16 and Shyanne Sellers added 12 as Maryland shot 43.8 percent from the field while holding Indiana to 41 percent.

Early on, Maryland’s suffocating defense turned into instant offense as the Terrapins held Indiana to just 25 percent (4-for-16) shooting in the first quarter. The Terrapins closed the quarter on a 13-6 run.

Reese didn’t produce the performance she had hoped for in her previous contest against Michigan — she played 14 minutes because of foul trouble and scored just six points before fouling out. But on Friday, Maryland’s leading scorer got back into her rhythm.

“Coming from the last game, I didn’t have the best game,” Reese said. “I think I kind of didn’t do the best for my team, and I just want to do the best for my team today and control what I can control.”

Reese scored 13 points in the first half and continued to thrive in the second before exiting briefly with the injury.

“Credit to her, she played great tonight,” Indiana forward Mackenzie Holmes said. “She just outplayed us tonight, outplayed me tonight. She’s just an extremely skilled, athletic player.”

The game was a taut defensive battle in the fourth quarter, but Reese’s return stabilized the Terps. Maryland sits as a No. 3 seed in the Big Ten tournament and could move to No. 2 if Ohio State loses its finale to Michigan State.

Here’s what else to know about Maryland’s victory:

Owusu absent

Owusu was absent from Friday’s game with an illness, one game after she returned to action following an ankle injury.

Owusu scored two points in 21 minutes off the bench in the team’s 71-59 loss at No. 6 Michigan on Sunday as she worked her way back to full speed. Frese said after Sunday’s game that Owusu was still playing through some pain but hoped that she would be able to get her timing and rhythm back for the Big Ten tournament.

The all-Big Ten guard missed Maryland’s previous four games before Sunday’s contest against Michigan after she suffered an ankle injury against Michigan State, but the team was still undefeated without her.

Turnover issues

Maryland entered Friday with the league’s best turnover differential. The Hoosiers were tied with the Terrapins for the fewest turnovers per game in the Big Ten (12.9).

Maryland’s defense set the tone early, forcing five turnovers in the opening five minutes of the game as it jumped out to an early lead. Indiana finished with 14 turnovers for the game, including a crucial late-game mistake that gave the Terrapins the ball back with a four-point lead with 1:38 left.

“We wanted to set the tone early, punch first,” Frese said. " I definitely thought the mentality that we were able to display early was a big factor for us.”

Strong from deep

The Terrapins buried seven of 15 three-pointers. Benzan, who entered third in the Big Ten with a 43.6 percent three-point percentage, made two of three. Sellers also hit two of three.