When the sides parted ways Friday, there was cautious optimism after the sides chipped away at a new draft lottery system all day. But Friday night, according to multiple people familiar with the negotiations, the owners decided that they would not accept a six-team draft lottery with restrictions on how often teams can be in the lottery, instead treating the whole thing as a concession to the players and asking for a 14-team expanded playoff in return. The players feel that 12 teams is plenty. So what looked like agreement on a draft lottery suddenly dissipated.

The players held a Zoom call with player representatives early Saturday afternoon, according to multiple people involved. On the call, they voted on a comprehensive proposal, the kind of package MLB officials have insisted they needed to make any kind of deal. They voted to dramatically reduce their ask on how many players with two-plus years of service time would qualify for arbitration, dropping from 75 percent of those players to 35 percent — or 13 percent more than qualify under the current Super Two setup. They voted to decrease their competitive balance tax thresholds by $2 million each in the second, third and fourth years of an agreement.

Players also voted to drop their request for a revised revenue-sharing policy that would penalize small-market teams for losing, instead focusing only on their request to reward small-market teams that increase local revenue on their own with more shared revenue. That revenue, the players proposed, could come from central revenue rather than from the pockets of other small-market teams, addressing owner concerns about penalizing small-market teams financially.

When they passed the offer over to the owners, the players felt they had made a good-faith effort, according to multiple people in the room. They believed MLB’s contingent would discuss it and return for another bargaining session. But when the owners and their negotiators returned, they dismissed the offer as insignificant and made a counterproposal that infuriated the players, bringing an early end to the session. As players exited Roger Dean Stadium, there was substantial doubt whether they would return for more talks Sunday.

Part of what offended them, according to multiple people involved, was the league’s insistence that their moves to reduce the number of players they hoped to add to arbitration and on revenue sharing didn’t count as moves because the league has made clear they will not move from the status quo on either issue.

A league official explained Saturday that MLB does not believe it can get enough owners to vote in favor of an agreement that includes changes to those two issues, no matter how far the players move. That official likened it to MLB proposing a hard salary cap, day after day, when the union made clear to them they wouldn’t accept a deal with a salary cap at all. The union believes the steep tax rates and low thresholds the league is proposing for the competitive balance tax would amount to a hard salary cap by a different name.

The details of the league’s counteroffer also offended the players. Though it included promising a year of service time to players who finish first and second for Rookie of the Year — a significant new development — it also made parts of other proposals that might appeal to the union contingent on players’ agreement to a process that would expedite MLB’s ability to implement on-field rule changes. Commissioner Rob Manfred had originally ruled out bargaining rule changes into this agreement because of the wide gaps that existed between the sides on economic issues. They simply didn’t have time.

Instead, months later, the owners proposed to change the process by which those changes can be made, suggesting the creation of a committee of six owners, two players, and one umpire that could propose rule changes with a 45-day wait before implementing them, as opposed to the current one-year grace period.

In the bigger picture, the owners felt the players didn’t make credible moves on their CBT proposals, nor on the size of a freshly created pre-arbitration bonus pool that owners see as a concession in itself. The players have proposed that pool consist of $115 million to distribute among top-achieving players who do not yet qualify for arbitration. MLB has committed just $20 million to it, though a person familiar with their thought processes has indicated that the owners have some flexibility on that number, CBT thresholds, and minimum salaries.

The trouble, it seems, is that they do not have flexibility on issues where the players tried to move their way Saturday — salary arbitration and revenue sharing. As of late Saturday night, a 13 percent increase in the number of two-year players who would qualify for arbitration was a non-starter for the owners, who are therefore signaling their willingness to lose regular season games for the first time in decades because of it.