No more words, time to act! Due to the escalation of the aggression of the Russian Federation towards Ukraine the Polish national team does not intend to play the play-off match against Russia. We are in talks with 🇸🇪 and 🇨🇿 federations to bring forward a joint statement to FIFA. — Cezary Kulesza (@Czarek_Kulesza) February 26, 2022

The Polish national team players released a joint statement with the Polish Football Association, saying the choice to not play the game was “not an easy decision.”

“There are more important things in life than football,” the statement read. “Our thoughts are with the Ukrainian nation and our friend from the national team, Tomasz Kedziora, who is still in Kyiv with his family.”

Kedziora, 27, is a defender for Dynamo Kyiv. The statement ended with the hashtags #SolidarnizUkrainq and #NoWarPlease.

A few hours later, the Swedish Football Association announced it would also not play a possible match against Russia, “regardless of where the match is played.” Sweden also called on FIFA to cancel Russia’s playoff matches next month.

Sweden was scheduled to meet the Czech Republic on March 24 in World Cup qualifying matches, with the winner set to meet the winner of Russia-Poland in Moscow on March 29. The Czech Republic has yet to release an official statement.

“The illegal and deeply unjust invasion of Ukraine currently makes all football exchanges with Russia impossible,” Swedish soccer federation chairman Karl-Erik Nilsson said Saturday. “We therefore urge FIFA to decide that the playoff matches in March in which Russia participates will be canceled. But regardless of what FIFA chooses to do, we will not play against Russia in March.”

The decision to boycott games against Russia comes two days after Poland, Sweden and the Czech Republic said in a joint statement that they would not travel to Russia for World Cup qualifiers.

Kulesza’s tweet on Saturday was met with support from Polish leaders, including president Andrzej Duda, who replied saying “And rightly so, Mr. President. You don’t mess with bandits.” Prime minister Mateusz Morawiecki also voiced his approval and gratitude, thanking Kulesza and Polish players including Polish star Robert Lewandowski.

Lewandowski, striker for Bayern Munich and the nation’s all-time leading scorer, called the move to boycott games against Russia “the right decision.”

“I can’t imagine playing a match with the Russian National Team in a situation when armed aggression in Ukraine continues,” Lewandowski said. “Russian footballers and fans are not responsible for this, but we can’t pretend that nothing is happening.”

It is the right decision! I can’t imagine playing a match with the Russian National Team in a situation when armed aggression in Ukraine continues. Russian footballers and fans are not responsible for this, but we can’t pretend that nothing is happening. https://t.co/rfnfbXzdjF — Robert Lewandowski (@lewy_official) February 26, 2022

These planned boycotts mark another significant move in the soccer world after the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) announced Friday that the Champions League would be moved out of St. Petersburg to Paris in response to the attack on Ukraine.

“UEFA wishes to express its thanks and appreciation to French Republic President Emmanuel Macron for his personal support and commitment to have European club football’s most prestigious game moved to France at a time of unparalleled crisis,” UEFA said in a Friday statement. “Together with the French government, UEFA will fully support multi-stakeholder efforts to ensure the provision of rescue for football players and their families in Ukraine who face dire human suffering, destruction and displacement.”

The UEFA Executive Committee said in the same statement that Russian and Ukrainian clubs and national teams competing in UEFA competitions would have to play home games at neutral sites instead of their home stadiums.

Russia’s decision to invade Ukraine has also impacted the sports world outside of soccer. Formula One issued a statement Friday that September’s Russian Grand Prix won’t be held in Sochi, saying, “It is impossible to hold the Russian Grand Prix in the current circumstances.”