Statement from Club Owner Roman Abramovich. — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) February 26, 2022

“I have always taken decisions with the Club’s best interest at heart,” Abramovich said in the statement. “I remain committed to these values. That is why I am today giving trustees of Chelsea’s charitable Foundation the stewardship and care of Chelsea FC. I believe that currently they are in the best position to look after the interests of the Club, players, staff, and fans.”

After Russia’s invasion of Ukraine earlier this week, the United States, Great Britain and the European Union issued retaliatory sanctions against Russia. Abramovich, who has ties to Putin and is known for his exploits in Western jurisdictions, is seen as someone who could be targeted.

Chris Bryant, a member of the British Parliament, suggested earlier this week that Abramovich should be stripped of his Western assets including Chelsea FC. Bryant obtained a secret 2019 government document that spoke about Abramovich and “his links to the Russian state and his public association with corrupt activity and practices.”

“Surely Mr. Abramovich should no longer be able to own a football club in this country,” Bryant said in Parliament. “Surely we should be looking at seizing some of his assets, including his 150-million pound home.”

Bloomberg reported Friday that there were a number of sports investors and private equity firms that were interested in buying Chelsea FC if Abramovich did decide to sell the team. In 2021, Forbes valued Chelsea at $3.2 billion, seventh in the world and fourth among Premier League teams behind Manchester United, Liverpool and Manchester City.

Abramovich, 55, bought the team in 2003 for £140 million and since then has helped Chelsea develop into one of England’s premier soccer teams. Chelsea won last year’s Champions League title, the club’s second under Abramovich.

The Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) announced Friday that the Champions League final would be moved out of St. Petersburg to Paris in response to the attack on Ukraine.