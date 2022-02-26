Borkowski, also a senior, has taught McCormack a lot about this sport. And the duo made itself known to the national wrestling community Saturday, each taking second place in their respective championships at the National Prep School Wrestling Championships in Upper Marlboro.

“She’s the entire reason why I wrestled,” McCormack said. “She’s just a great inspiration and a great friend.”

Borkowski has been wrestling since she was five, but it’s particularly meaningful to her that she can now share the experience with her peers. She has seen many of her teammates’ confidence grow with their time wrestling, especially with the growing number of participants joining the girls’ program.

“She was really the person who got some momentum behind the women’s program at Sidwell,” Markey said. “Kate, with the success she had, really set the stage for others like Julia to come in.”

McCormack and Borkowski, holding their trophies at Showplace Arena after gracing the podium — McCormack for the girls’ 138-pound weight class; Borkowski for the girls’ 100-pound class — were thrilled to have pulled this off together.

“Julia has everything that it takes to be a wrestler,” Borkowski said. “She has the fight, she has the drive, and it’s been really incredible watching that develop over the past three years.”

In the boys’ portion of the meet, St. Mary’s Ryken came in fifth place with 114 points. The runaway champions of the Washington Catholic Athletic Conference had the best performance at Nationals of any school in the D.C. area.

“I think it definitely raised some eyebrows,” said junior captain Clayton Gabrielson, who took fourth at 138 pounds. “Finishing top-five among the best prep schools in the country is pretty crazy.”

Friday and Saturday featured the 86th installment of this major wrestling meet, which was previously held at Lehigh University. Wyoming Seminary (Pa.) scored 346.5 points to solidify itself as the country’s top prep squad. But the move to the D.C. area allowed Ryken to have a particularly large section of supporters cheering on the Knights.

“It’s a family — even people that aren’t on the team, it’s a family,” said sophomore Mekhi Neal, who took sixth at 145.

In Coach Bob Seidel’s first season at the helm, Ryken established itself as the best team in the area and took a step toward becoming a serious national contender.