The stunning conclusion capped a collapse in which the Cavaliers failed to protect a 10-point lead with 3:26 left in the second half, sending them to a second consecutive loss and further damaging a late-season push to make the NCAA tournament.

“We were playing a little unsound, and the kid hit an unbelievable shot with a second left,” Virginia Coach Tony Bennett said. “That’s a tough way on your senior night to go out. [Florida State] certainly made some tough plays down the stretch. The ability to just not get a stop to cost us dearly.”

A wild end of game sequence between UVA and Florida State leads to a stunner at JPJ. pic.twitter.com/0LNnWiaAu3 — Preston Willett (@PrestonWillett) February 26, 2022

Making the sequence more disheartening was that guard Armaan Franklin had swished a pull-up jumper in the lane to give Virginia a 63-61 lead with one second remaining.

Jayden Gardner led the Cavaliers (17-12, 11-8 ACC) with a game-high 21 points and six rebounds, and Franklin finished with 13, making 3 of 6 three-pointers, on a night when the Cavaliers went just 4 for 17 from behind the arc and endured a 1-for-11 shooting stretch in the final minutes.

Cleveland had 20 points, including the Seminoles’ final eight over the last 45 seconds, on 8-of-14 shooting.

The comeback by Florida State (15-13, 8-10) included a late 9-1 run capped by Cleveland’s three-point play. On Virginia’s ensuing possession, senior guard Kihei Clark committed his first turnover, but Kody Stattmann, another senior, deflected the ball loose from the Seminoles’ Jalen Warley, and the Cavaliers had the ball again with 14 seconds to play when Franklin was fouled in a scramble.

Franklin made the front end of a one-and-one to give Virginia a 61-59 lead before Cleveland’s layup tied the score with eight seconds to go.

“Cleveland just got going a little bit, and we probably just relaxed, and that’s probably something we shouldn’t do in the last four minutes of the game,” Stattmann said. “It’s probably the time we need to lock in more and shut them down.”

In what might have been his final game at John Paul Jones Arena, Clark, the Cavaliers’ unquestioned leader on the court and in the locker room, had seven points and shot just 3 for 16, missing all four of his three-point attempts in 40 minutes.

Clark did insert himself prominently into a sequence midway through the second half that allowed the Cavaliers to open their first double-digit lead of the game, 48-37, with 10:56 to play.

First he pried the ball loose from Wyatt Wilkes underneath the Seminoles’ basket and turned up the court to direct a fast break. When a clean shot was unavailable and Virginia reset, Clark dribbled deep into the lane, drew two defenders to him and passed to Kadin Shedrick for a two-handed dunk.

“You want to send him out the right way,” Franklin said of Clark, “but we couldn’t get it done.”

Clark honored

The last remaining regular from the 2018-19 national champions received a lengthy ovation from fans during a pregame ceremony recognizing the Cavaliers’ senior class of three players and two managers.

Clark walked to the court with his arms around his mother and grandmother and with his father and brother by his side as the video board displayed highlights from a career that includes becoming the fifth player in program history to amass both 1,000 points and 500 assists.

But the most memorable highlight of his career unfolded during the Cavaliers’ run to the NCAA title when Clark was a freshman starter.

After chasing down a loose ball in the final seconds of the second half against Purdue in the regional finals, Clark passed to Mamadi Diakite, whose jumper at the buzzer forced overtime on the way to an 80-75 triumph, propelling the Cavaliers to their third Final Four.

Whether Clark did play his final home game in a Virginia uniform Saturday remains uncertain. He has not ruled out coming back for a fifth season, made possible thanks to an exemption the NCAA gave all players because of the coronavirus pandemic that canceled the NCAA tournament in 2019-20.

Goodbye, double bye

The loss eliminated Virginia from finishing in the top four in the conference in the regular season, meaning it also is out of contention for a double bye in the ACC tournament that begins March 8 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn.