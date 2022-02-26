It capped a successful day in College Park for the Wildcats, who outpaced second-place Bethesda-Chevy Chase, 304-245, for their first state title since 2017.

“We kind of just brought it home for the last race of the season,” said Conze, who also won 500-yard freestyle. “We all went as fast as we possibly could, considering how tired we are.”

In the boys’ competition, Churchill dominated, scoring 340.5 points — well ahead of second-place Whitman (273). The victory came two weeks after the Bulldogs upset a host of private schools to win the Washington Metropolitan Interscholastic Swimming and Diving Championships.

They prevailed in that Metros meet without a single first-place finish. That wasn’t the case Saturday, as sophomore Brady Begin took the 500-yard freestyle, and the 400 freestyle relay team of sophomore Kyle Wang, junior Ethan Fu, sophomore Samir Elkassem and sophomore Nasim Elkassem won in 3:04:65.

Churchill also won the state title in 2019.

“It’s the end of a really long but a really fun season where our boys have just been pretty much a family,” Coach Kevin Mackenzie said. “These boys just never stopped believing, and we’ve stayed really tight throughout the season.”

The race that stood out most to Mackenzie was Alvin Kimwon’s second-place finish in the 100-yard breaststroke, where the senior finished in 55.78 seconds to break a school record held since the 1980s by Olympic gold medalist Mike Barrowman.

“Leaving a legacy at Churchill is all I wanted,” said Kimwon, who missed part of the season with a broken pinkie. “It’s an honor.”

For the Walter Johnson girls, the penultimate race, the 100-yard breaststroke, clinched the team victory and prompted Grimes to tell his relay team to let it rip. Heading into that event, Walter Johnson and Bethesda-Chevy Chase were separated by 20 points; then senior Hanna Bingley and freshman Isla Bartholomew blew open the lead by taking first and second place, respectively.

It was Bartholomew’s only event of the meet, as she has been limited in practices and meets because of mononucleosis.

“I can barely swim for more than 30 minutes,” Bartholomew said. “And I haven’t gone to a lot of practices, but I came in here trying to do my best, and I know we did pretty well.”