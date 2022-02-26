Although the Seahawks did not have any first-place finishes, they were strong in all phases. Tyler Benett set the pace, placing second in the long jump (21 feet 10 inches) and triple jump (46-4.25) and adding a third-place finish in the 300 meters (35.20 seconds).

William Watson added third-place finishes in the 55-meter hurdles (7.53) and long jump, while Benett, Watson, Shaheem Craft, and Koray Boybeyi placed second in the 4x200 relay with a time of 1:29.71. The Seahawks were also second in Friday’s 4x800 (8:00.03), and Kyle DeHouse tacked on two points with a seventh-place finish in the 1600.

Alexandria City senior Wisdom Williams broke the Class 6 girls’ indoor shot put state meet record Saturday.

With her third throw of the preliminaries, Williams, who entered the competition seeded six feet ahead of the other throwers, executed a perfect spin, release and follow-through and heaved a throw 48-1.75. For the Titan, the throw was her personal best, the third longest in Virginia indoor state history and the fourth-best shot put for high school girls in the United States this season.

There was one double individual winner from Northern Virginia: Xavier Carmichael of Hayfield defended his 2021 championship in the 55-meter dash with a time of 6.33 and came back three hours later to claim the 300-meter title (34.69).

Asked which phase of his sprint worked best, Carmichael, who also placed second in Friday’s high jump, said: “It didn’t matter. Everything worked well today.”

Four Northern Virginia runners or teams broke Class 6 meet records. In the day’s final event, Battlefield’s 4x400 relay team of Winston Broiles, Cohen McNabb, Austin Rice and Austin Gallant won in a meet record 3:20.95.

Gallant won the 500 in 1:03.19 and placed fourth in the shot put Friday.

McLean’s Xavier Jemison overcame a bad start to run away with the boys 1,000. Jemison fell sideways at the beginning of the race but quickly recovered to reach the 400-meter mark in 57 seconds. He extended the lead while crossing the 800-meter mark in 1:57 before pulling away for his fourth career state championship with a time of 2:26.45.

Jemison’s teammate, 2020 Class 6 girls’ state cross-country champion Thais Rolly, torched the competition by 18 seconds by running her second mile in 5:07 after a 5:14 opening mile to win the 3,200 with a time of 10:21.39.

Nansemond River, from Suffolk, swept the boys’ and girls’ Class 5 titles. The Stone Bridge girls were the area’s highest-placing team, scoring 42 points for a third-place finish.

All but one of Northern Virginia’s state crowns from Saturday came in Class 6. Stone Bridge’s Lydia Wallis won the Class 5 1,000 meters in 3:00.52.

Peter Djan of Potomac won the 55-meter hurdles (7.45), and Akira Hamilton of Alexandria City was victorious in the 55 meters (7.11).

Anna Maria Corcoran of Yorktown won the Class 6 girls’ 1,600 in 4:59.21.

Lena Gooden of Osbourn Park placed first in the long jump with a leap of 19-3.5.