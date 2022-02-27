“Like, I’m Russian, right?” the greatest professional team athlete in D.C. history said in response to a reporter’s question on Friday. “Sometimes some thing I can’t control. You know, it’s not in my hands.”

Later, he feigned athletic ignorance in defense of Russian President Vladimir Putin — “Well, he is my president,” Ovechkin said. “I am not in politics. Like, I’m an athlete …” — a man who appears on a megalomaniacal binge in waging war against Ukraine. It was the height of disingenuousness. After all, it was just in 2017 when the Great Eight, as we’ve celebrated Ovechkin, openly campaigned for Putin’s reelection, an event that apparently gave Putin the imprimatur in his mind to exercise his imperialistic designs beyond Russia’s borders.

If there was any consolation to Ovechkin’s discomfiture at criticizing the widely condemned actions of his birth country’s president, it was that it stood in contrast to the unambiguous denouncement from others in sport, including his countrymen, of Putin’s tyrannical behavior. The same day, 24-year-old budding Russian tennis star Andrey Rublev grabbed a marker and bravely scrawled “No war please” on a television camera lens at the Dubai Tennis Championships after he won his semifinal match. “In these moments you realize that my match is not important,” Rublev explained in his post-match news conference. “So it’s not about my match, how [it affects] me. Because what’s happening is much more terrible.”

Fedor Smolov of the Russian national soccer team wrote “No to war!!!" on Instagram with a broken heart emoji and Ukrainian flag, and his sport began to take action. The governing body of European Soccer announced it was moving the Champions League final in late May from St. Petersburg to Stade de France in Paris. Poland, Sweden and the Czech Republic stated over the weekend they wouldn’t play Russia in World Cup qualifying matches; FIFA on Sunday announced that the Russian team would compete under the name “Football Union of Russia” and without its flag or anthem until further notice.

Formula One pulled its September race out of Sochi, which hosted the 2014 Winter Olympics that were marred by a Russian-doping scandal. Finland’s Jokerit Helsinki team quit the Russian-based Kontinental Hockey League on the cusp of the playoffs, as did Latvia’s Dinamo Riga.

Even the odious International Olympic Committee — which banned Russia from its games after the Sochi debacle but then preposterously allowed Russian athletes to compete as so-called neutrals under a Russian Olympic Committee banner — urged athletic governing bodies to dissociate from Russia and its accomplice client state, Belarus.

That is what sport should do. That is how athletes no matter their birthplace — but in Ovechkin’s case, because of it — should respond. There should be no equivocation. Russia, until further notice, should be a country non grata in the world of sport.

It may seem in the grand scheme that such a shaming is a small gesture against tyranny. But the example of how collective back-turning in sports aided the fight against the brutal racist regime in South Africa, where for much of the last half of the 20th century minority settler European colonialists unleashed all manner of lethal assaults on majority Indigenous Africans, provides evidence otherwise.

Sports were an integral part of South Africa expression, pride and membership in the world. The South African activist Dennis Brutus — though not nearly as renowned as Ovechkin — realized as much. Brutus, who was of mixed European and Indigenous heritage, birthed a successful protest in the late 1950s to convince a West Indies cricket team from playing in racially segregated South Africa. By 1964, though banned and jailed in his own country on infamous Robben Island with Nelson Mandela and other African freedom fighters, Brutus’s organization convinced the Olympics to bar South Africa until further notice. Other world sporting bodies followed suit.

South Africa was turned into a pariah in the global sporting arena. More attention was paid to its unwavering cruelty. Protests spread around the world. Divestment campaigns took hold. It wasn’t until the early 1992 Summer Games in Barcelona that South Africa was invited back to world play after anti-apartheid forces there and around the world finally had laid waste to the country’s vicious system.

Ovechkin, among the handful of most famous active Russian athletes, should take note of Brutus’s fearlessness. And Rublev’s.

Sports in Russia is no less a source of world pride than it was in apartheid South Africa, and for similar reasons. It was and is used as cover for and distraction from dirty deeds. The word “sportswashing” was coined recently to describe the practice. The murderous Saudi Arabia monarchy is attempting as much with the Super Golf League that Phil Mickelson so clumsily stumbled over. We witnessed it yet again in China, which just held a second Olympics in 16 years. China should get no more until it is representative of the Olympic principle of anti-discrimination.

And Putin’s Russia should be banished to the outside looking in until it is out of Ukraine and has pledged not to invade a sovereign neighbor unprovoked again.

This is not the time for sport to live up to its romanticized image of a healing force. It is time to recognize sport as the political force it is.

There is no neutral perspective here, as Ovechkin’s mealy-mouthed explanation suggested. Neutrality is, in fact, political, as some writers in the “European Journal for Sport and Society” paraphrased the thoughts of German sports philosopher Volker Schurmann a few years ago: “To claim a neutral position is also political, if at the same time the most prestigious athletic competitions are awarded to politically controversial countries — despite all reasoned criticism. In fact, these awards are nothing else than a support of the establishment.”