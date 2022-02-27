“There’s no other feeling like this one,” senior center Favour Aire said after the game, standing outside a deafening locker room. “We have to win another one now because this feels too good.”

The No. 3 Mustangs will face No. 5 Paul VI in the title game on Monday night. The top-ranked Panthers defeated No. 7 Gonzaga, 62-55, in the first of Sunday’s two semifinals.

Bishop McNamara emerged as a new contender early this year, rising to the top of The Washington Post’s rankings with a 11-0 start. They finished the season tied atop the conference standings, co-champions of the regular season. One of the team’s few losses was a momentum-killing 27-point defeat against DeMatha in late January that ended its perfect start.

“We were talking about that game this morning in walk-throughs: We got bullied, we got out-hustled, and they were the better team that day,” junior guard Jeremiah Quigley said. “But we told ourselves we weren’t going to get pushed around today. We were going to fight back.”

DeMatha (18-7) controlled the first half and led by five at halftime, but McNamara (21-3) refused to let the game slip away. They attacked the rim, pounding the ball inside to Aire or having one of their guards drive to the hoop. By the fourth quarter, DeMatha led by just two.

The teams traded leads throughout the fourth quarter until McNamara went up for good with a six-point spurt around the two-minute mark. Aire hit a right-handed hook shot, junior guard Chase Lawton earned a tough layup, and Quigley finished off a fast break. DeMatha called a timeout to try and halt momentum, but the damage was done and the Mustangs suddenly held a six point lead with little time remaining.

At the final buzzer, the ball was flung high in the air and the Mustangs were met by a rush of fans.

“We wanted to come out and show the work that we’ve been doing all year,” Aire said.

In the first semifinal, Paul VI (25-4) built an early lead, extended it and then clung to it over the course of three quarters. Gonzaga (17-8) rallied late in the third, cutting the lead to one point.

“Gonzaga’s a great team that was going to go on a run eventually,” junior forward DeShawn Harris-Smith said. “We always talk about staying poised, and that was the time. We didn’t let the emotion get to us, we just ran our sets and started scoring points again.”

When the WCAC last had a tournament and the Panthers played in the final four, Harris-Smith was just a freshman and senior star Dug McDaniel was a sophomore. Both were young contributors, but their responsibilities are far different from those they carried Sunday and will have again Monday against the Mustangs.