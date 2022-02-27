“If you take away the result, I’m one happy man,” he said afterward. “To go through what I’ve been through, being back is a wonderful feeling.”

His collapse on the pitch in Copenhagen last summer was a terrifying sight, as medical personnel worked to revive him with CPR and a defibrillator. For a few moments, “he was gone,” team doctor Morten Boesen said at the time. “How close were we [to losing Eriksen]? I don’t know. We got him back after one defib, so that’s quite fast.”

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Last month, Eriksen told the BBC he “was gone from this world for five minutes.”

After a battery of tests in a Copenhagen hospital, his heart was fitted with an implantable cardioverter defibrillator that will deliver a shock to restore a regular rhythm should he have another cardiac problem.

On Saturday, he was watched closely by members of his family and doctors who had monitored his recovery. “What they’ve been through is even tougher than what I’ve been through,” he said of his family.

Eriksen’s journey back to the pitch was a circuitous one. A former Tottenham Hotspur midfielder, the 29-year-old is signed with Brentford until the end of the season after Inter Milan, the Serie A club with whom he was under contract at the time of his collapse, allowed his release because he could not play in Italy unless his ICD was removed.

Now, his goal is playing in the World Cup this fall.