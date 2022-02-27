Earlier this week, Finnish-based hockey club Jokerit Helsinki announced it would not be taking part in the KHL playoffs because of the invasion.
Reaģējot uz Krievijas agresiju Ukrainā, AS Dinamo Rīga padome pieņēmusi lēmumu izstāties no visām KHL struktūrām: https://t.co/tIVSj8umom— Dinamo Riga (@hcDINAMORIGA) February 27, 2022
Dinamo Riga’s withdrawal from the KHL leaves just three teams based outside of Russia that are still participating in the league as of Sunday — Barys Nur-Sultan of Kazakhstan, Dinamo Minsk of Belarus and Kunlun Red Star of China. Barys Nur-Sultan and Dinamo Minsk are both scheduled to play in the playoffs — Barys on March 1 and Dinamo Minsk on March 2. Kunlun Red Star did not qualify for the postseason.
Jokerit Helsinki, which is still in the league, left a playoff opportunity on the table as it finished as the second-best team in the Western Conference. The team was scheduled to play Spartak Moscow in the opening round on Tuesday before the team opted out of the playoffs.
Jari Kurri, the chairman of the team, said that he made up his mind about taking his team out of the playoffs on Thursday, but waited to speak with KHL officials before leaving.
“The world is going through really difficult times right now,” Kurri said. “All our thoughts are with the people suffering from the situation. We hope that a peaceful solution to the situation can be found soon.”
A decision has not been made about the future prospects of Dinamo Riga in another league or Jokerit Helsinki in the KHL yet.