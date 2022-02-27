The Patriots (14-13, 7-7) did not allow a point in the final five-plus minutes, blanking the Colonials (11-16, 7-8) on 10 possessions and taking the lead for good on Josh Oduro’s thunderous, two-handed dunk and free throw with 3½ minutes left.

Story continues below advertisement

“It’s an ownership and collective spirit that the group has,” said Kim English, the Patriots’ first-year coach. “That is something we are trying to build here. It’s personal to them … wanting to play with some moxie and gall.”

Advertisement

The first time the teams met, the Colonials rallied from a 13-point deficit in the last six minutes to win by a point at Smith Center.

This time, GW faltered.

“We’ve got to have better discipline,” Coach Jamion Christian said. “We have great discipline at times, and at times our discipline really lapses.”

Oduro, a Paul VI graduate who stuck with Mason after several teammates transferred last offseason, did not play in that first game against the Colonials. But on Sunday he finished with 27 points to remain the conference’s top scorer. He also had 14 rebounds (six offensive) and two blocked shots during the closing stretch.

Story continues below advertisement

Oduro ended a two-game rut in which foul trouble limited him to about 25 minutes per outing. Against GW, he drew 13 fouls and did not commit any, which, Christian said, “is maybe the first time in basketball history that’s been possible when you create that much contact.”

Advertisement

After Oduro scored 18 points before intermission, GW kept him in check for much of the second half. But with the Colonials leading by two, Oduro blocked Joe Bamisile’s shot and raced downcourt to collect Xavier Johnson’s pass for the powerful dunk, followed by the go-ahead free throw.

Two minutes later, with the Patriots ahead by three, he swatted James Bishop’s shot. Johnson’s four free throws in the last 22 seconds secured the victory, only Mason’s third in nine games.

Story continues below advertisement

“As good as he is — and I think he’s the best big [man] in the country [and] the best player in our league — he is still only scratching the surface,” English said of Oduro.

Patriots guard D’Shawn Schwartz said, “When we feed him, it not only gets him going, but it gets our shooters on the outside going. He is our anchor down there and makes us really hard to guard.”

Advertisement

Schwartz was also critical to the victory, making three three-pointers in the second half as the Patriots rebounded from a 10-point deficit. He finished with 19 points and eight rebounds.

Schwartz’s three-pointers ended the team’s 1-of-19 start from that distance.

“It felt like we were on zero and one [three-pointers made] for a long time,” English said. It was uncharacteristic of the Patriots, who entered the game 24th in the nation in three-pointers made (9.5 per game).

Story continues below advertisement

Bamisile led the Colonials with 18 points, and Bishop, the A-10’s second-leading scorer, finished with 16 but shot 3 of 17 and was held scoreless for almost the entire first half.

“He has got to step up and make them,” Christian said of Bishop’s recent shooting slump. “He will.”

Bishop has averaged 12 points over five games after contributing 26.4 the previous five.

Advertisement

Oduro found his groove again by avoiding foul trouble. English said he told the 6-foot-9, 235-pound junior forward to “play smart, play intelligent, play disciplined, play solid.”

“It was nice today,” Oduro said, “playing aggressive on offense and smart on defense.”

Sunday’s outburst came after Oduro scored 22 points total in two games. Before that, he averaged 26.3 points and 9.3 rebounds over four games. Oduro is on pace to become the first Mason player to win a conference scoring title since George Evans in 1998-99.

“He is a dominant player,” Christian said.

The Patriots will visit first-place Davidson (24-4, 14-2) on Wednesday before finishing the regular season Saturday against Massachusetts (12-15, 5-10).

The Colonials will host last-place Duquesne (6-21, 1-14) on Wednesday, then visit Fordham (13-14, 6-9) on Saturday.