The Indianapolis Colts submitted a proposal that would guarantee each team at least one possession in overtime, both in regular season and postseason games, a person familiar with the situation said later Sunday.

The NFL’s overtime rules again came under scrutiny following last month’s thrilling AFC playoff game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Buffalo Bills. The Chiefs won on a touchdown on the opening possession of overtime, renewing calls for the format to be changed to ensure each team of at least one offensive possession, at least in postseason games.

McKay said he is certain that individual NFL teams will make proposals to modify the overtime rules but he had not yet studied the rule changes submitted by teams.

“I don’t know which teams,” McKay said after competition committee members met Sunday for approximately four hours at a downtown Indianapolis hotel. “I know a bunch that I heard called — called me and called others. So we’re going to see some proposals.”

McKay said he expects some proposals to be tied to postseason games only, while others also could include regular season games.

“I think there’s both,” he said. “I think there’s people that will talk about both, both regular [season] and postseason, and postseason only.”

There does seem to be some support within the committee for modifying overtime for the postseason only, but it’s not clear how extensive that support is. The committee’s endorsement would enhance the chances of a rule-change proposal made by an individual team receiving the support necessary to be ratified. Any proposal must be approved by at least 24 of the 32 teams.

Some within the league believe it’s a long shot that any overtime proposal — even one covering postseason games only — would generate the necessary 24 votes. The owners will consider proposals when they meet next month in Palm Beach, Fla. Before that, the competition committee has three more meetings this week in Indianapolis, to be followed by four virtual meetings, McKay said, to decide what it will propose to the owners in March.

Potential changes to the overtime format come up regularly in offseason deliberations between the league, teams and the competition committee. In this case, the effect of the Bills-Chiefs outcome perhaps was offset a bit when the Cincinnati Bengals beat the Chiefs in the AFC championship game despite the Chiefs having the ball first in overtime.

McKay said he does not favor an immediate expansion of the instant replay modification that went into effect last season, enabling the replay official stationed in the press box to consult with the on-field referee about certain calls. That should wait at least another year, he said.

“I think replay had a pretty good year and, especially, replay assist had a pretty good year the first year we put it in there,” McKay said. “People were concerned about it, how would it operate. It operated pretty well. It wasn’t perfect. We watched some plays today that we probably would want to have back, but not very many. I think that everybody’s sense of what replay assist did was, it did move the game along. It did avoid some unnecessary replay challenges …. I think everybody was pretty happy with that. We have a history in our league of trying to say to ourselves [when] we make a rule change, let’s try to let it go for more than one year, go two years before you start to tweak it.”

Competition committee members are scheduled to meet Monday with league health and safety officials, who have said that potential changes to address injuries on punt plays will be a priority this offseason. McKay said Sunday he was “not speculating” about what modifications could be made on punts.

“What you’re trying to do in those type of proposals is, you’re trying to make the play safer and maintain its competitiveness,” McKay said. “One thing we did in the kickoff is, we made the play a lot safer, but we obviously increased touchbacks tremendously. We’d like in the punt not to have that just be the outcome.”

The competition committee has not been given any directive by the league, McKay said, to study a potential draft lottery in reaction to the tanking allegations made against the Miami Dolphins by their former coach, Brian Flores, in his racial-discrimination lawsuit.

“That’s a league office issue,” McKay said.