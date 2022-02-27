“Of course I want to be back here, but in this position, in this job, whatever happens will happen,” he said during a postgame news conference conducted via Zoom. “I’m hoping I’ll be back and doing something that I love at a place that I love and getting us back to being the king of the hill.”

The Hoyas (6-21, 0-17 Big East), with the notable exception of a stunning run to the Big East tournament championship last year, have underwhelmed under Ewing, the former Hoyas center who along with late coach John Thompson Jr. helped vault Georgetown to national prominence during the 1980s.

This season has been the most trying of them all, with one of the anchor programs in the original Big East in serious jeopardy of going winless in the conference for the first time and disgruntled fans voicing their displeasure during the waning moments of a fourth straight loss to the Huskies (21-7, 12-5).

There were no loud calls specifically for Ewing’s firing, as was the case in the final home game before the school parted ways with coach John Thompson III in 2017, but a smattering of boos reverberated throughout the arena as players exited the court.

“Of course we’re all disappointed in the fact that we have such a huge losing streak,” said Ewing, the No. 1 overall pick in the 1985 NBA draft. “This is something that I’m not accustomed to. Even in the NBA when we had poor teams, I don’t think we’ve lost this many in a row, but we have to keep fighting. We have to keep pushing.”

The Hoyas have had one winning season under Ewing, in 2018-19 when they finished 19-14.

Thompson III, the son of the iconic program architect whose name is painted on the court at Capital One Arena, was dismissed after two straight losing seasons but had 11 consecutive winning records before that, including an appearance in the Final Four in 2007.

“I love the guys in that locker room,” said graduate guard and team captain Donald Carey, one of two Hoyas recognized in a pregame ceremony. “Every day we get to practice and come out and get another opportunity to compete against Big East teams or other opponents, so I really just look at it like that. Yes we’ve come up short with the losses, but I think we’re improving, day by day.”

What uncertainty remained regarding the outcome against Connecticut all but evaporated in the second half when the Huskies used a 12-2 run to expand the lead to 66-46 with 11:27 to play. The final points in that surge came on a three-pointer by guard R.J. Cole (team-high 18 points), who transferred before last season after two years at Howard.

Georgetown turned to full-court pressure in the final minutes to produce an 11-0 flurry for a modest, cosmetic comeback, drawing within 81-72 with 55 seconds to play after trailing by as many as 22 points in game in which it faced a 16-2 deficit in second-chance points and shot 29.6 percent in the first half.

Dante Harris scored a game-high 23 points for the Hoyas, who close the regular season with road games against Seton Hall and Xavier. Georgetown lost the first meeting to the Pirates, 70-63, and had their first game against the Musketeers postponed because of complications from the coronavirus pandemic.

“Keep on believing,” Ewing said. “You can never doubt yourself. That’s the mantra I’ve always had in my career, even when things are not going well for us, and that’s the thing I’m trying to preach and teach to my team. Even with this adversity, you always have to believe and always continue to do the work that it takes to break out of this.”

What else to know about Georgetown’s loss:

Mohammed misfires

Aminu Mohammed, the Hoyas’ leading scorer this season, finished with 16 points but went just 2 for 10 from the field, including missing his first eight attempts, for the freshman’s lowest shooting percentage in a Big East game since making 1 of 13 during a 90-77 loss to visiting St. John’s on Feb. 3.

Mohammed did not make a field goal until 1:06 remained in the second half, instead amassing the vast majority of his points at the free throw line, where he made 12 of 16.

Rice not cooking